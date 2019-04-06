Progress Thread '93 Kenne Bell Notch

Just changed the title of my paint thread because I think there was some confusion with my previous progress thread. Now let me remember what I wrote :thinking:

Figured I'd make a progress thread since im always on here posting, asking questions, and what not. I bought my 1993 Notchback 2 years ago. It was originally a 4 cyl. swapped to a 5.0 (swap done by the previous owner). Vin check said the car was originally purchased in Oklahoma with an estimated 12 owners! Somehow it found it's way to New England. I don't really have a "build goal" as of yet. I just want to make a nice cruiser that looks good, by fixing all the previous owners mistakes.. and then eventually adding power. Like the title states, this is my first project car and I'm using it as a way to learn more about how everything works so bare with me.


Things I've upgraded/changed already:
New body trim... Window moldings... Headlights... Tires... front air deflector... 5 inch cowl... Mac prochamber H pipe... Flowmaster 44 muffler and tail pipes... Aluminum drive shaft... Leather back seat... Hurst short throw shifter... Arm rest center console... New headliner... Floor mats... Radiator, shroud and clutch fan... Tensioner... 130 amp 3g alternator... Idle air control... Starter solenoid... BAP sensor...Power steering pump... fixed loose dash... fixed alt light on cluster... fixed missing seat bolt... AC delete... added touchscreen radio/gps... new door locks... new power steering pump w/ correct bracket... driver side wire tuck...

Car came with:
Tubular subframe connectors... BBK shorties… 373 gears...

Wish List (current):
PAINT JOB/line up panels... fix overheating issue (going to try getting new gauge)... New steering wheel... install roll cage... 5 lug swap with cobra brakes

And now for the pics...

3053.jpg


After bringing it home the first day. Drove an hour and 30 mins to get it. Got caught it a snow storm and had to leave it in a commuter lot overnight. Don't know how we made it home after realizing all the issues it had!


7843.jpg


Took a picture next to my old Subaru before I sold it for a more reliable daily, I miss that spoiler..
 
Last edited:

Is there a monster under that hood!?! I've seen a lot worse, but I dont blame ya for wanting to get it all one color. I've never done any automotive painting. It's on the list of thing to do!
 
Is there a monster under that hood!?! I've seen a lot worse, but I dont blame ya for wanting to get it all one color. I've never done any automotive painting. It's on the list of thing to do!
Haha I wish there was a monster under the hood. I bought a couple cowl hoods and neither latched right, and then I found this 5" cowl for sale for cheap and the fit was perfect. I really want a 2 or 3". I've never done any painting either but these YouTube videos make it look easy.
 
Painting isn't that hard. If you get a gun that sprays decent, and make sure the prep work is near perfect you could make the car look nice. I have painted several cars in my garage...and I'm not a painter. I think they look pretty good. Prep is the key!

bzUXvA.jpg


vxlmlk.jpg


dU9LTx.jpg
 
I've painted quite a few bumpers, hoods, fenders etc. over the years and I learn something every time I spray.
I enjoy doing it as a hobby on my own projects and over the years I have upgraded my equipment and materials, it is not cheap to do it right.
Keep in mind automotive paint is dangerous to breath so just finding a place to do it without putting yourself or people around you at
risk can be a challenge, make sure you have the correct gear.
If your interested in doing it yourself and having it last I would stay away from a rattle can/ roller job. You could do a single stage but my suggestion
would be to do basecoat/clearcoat, if done properly you would have the ability to remove trash/defects from the clearcoat without ruining the base color.
Here's a helpful site, I suggest doing a lot of reading and ask some questions.
https://www.autobody101.com/forums/
 
The route you would want to take is have the car professionally prepped but given your wants and budget and teh fact that the car has a garage to sit in. I'd remove all trim, mirrors and spend some serious time on the sanding/prep work. Drop the car off to Macco for there $600 single stage special they tend to have. Prep and paint all the time myself with SEM paintand reinstall once car is back in garage. It'll look all one color and shiny as long as you take care of it and store it in that garage. I'm not a fan of Macco at all but I did have a hatch painted by them before and the paint job actually lasted four years before showing signs of fading. Granted the car was daily driven, never out of the sun and elements and never waxed ever so I expected it to fade eventually.

Either that or again do the prep work and have the car wrapped then coated with ceramic and call it a day
 
The route you would want to take is have the car professionally prepped but given your wants and budget and teh fact that the car has a garage to sit in. I'd remove all trim, mirrors and spend some serious time on the sanding/prep work. Drop the car off to Macco for there $600 single stage special they tend to have. Prep and paint all the time myself with SEM paintand reinstall once car is back in garage. It'll look all one color and shiny as long as you take care of it and store it in that garage. I'm not a fan of Macco at all but I did have a hatch painted by them before and the paint job actually lasted four years before showing signs of fading. Granted the car was daily driven, never out of the sun and elements and never waxed ever so I expected it to fade eventually.

Either that or again do the prep work and have the car wrapped then coated with ceramic and call it a day
Yeah maybe I'll give maaco a shot. I'll have to find one that has pretty good reviews. But that might be the easiest option, I don't mind removing trim for them.
 
If you go maaco make sure you go and see if they’ll show you around. I had them spray my t-bird and put extra coats of clear and I wet sanded it. This was 7 years ago. I did all the prep I could before they touched it. He showed me around the shop and I saw finished work their booth and paints which were Ppg. They are independently owned so one could be good and one crap. This was there most expensive option base/clear. No issues whatsoever with the paint. I wet sanded to 3k
 

Attachments

Found some other pics. This the hood after a lot of sanding and buffing. Ignore the dirt on my lens. Just for the record I’m not promoting them but you NEED to research the store you want to use. This particular one had a good reputation and the owner was totally open and didn’t hesitate to show me around without notice. Overall there’s probably more horror stories than good ones but good shops do exist.
 

Attachments

Nothing like working ac on a hot day. It's fun cruising up to car meets with the windows up.
 
Those cars look to still have a LOT of good parts on them...sad to see them stacked up like that.

I like the Pace Car hatch
 
Wow....I need to make a trip to CT...its only about 10hrs away. The tolls suck though.

I guess people aren't into them as much up there....there's no way either of those cars would look like that after just an hour in a JY around here.

Are they expensive for parts ? Will they sell whole cars ?....asking for a friend :cool:
 
Wow....I need to make a trip to CT...its only about 10hrs away. The tolls suck though.

I guess people aren't into them as much up there....there's no way either of those cars would look like that after just an hour in a JY around here.

Are they expensive for parts ? Will they sell whole cars ?....asking for a friend :cool:
No they're pretty cheap. We had to climb on cars to get back to the fox bodies. I think they will sell whole cars. But I've seen quite a few foxes in CT. The junkyard is called CT mustang and we have a giant parts warehouse in Manchester.
 
