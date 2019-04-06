Just changed the title of my paint thread because I think there was some confusion with my previous progress thread. Now let me remember what I wroteFigured I'd make a progress thread since im always on here posting, asking questions, and what not. I bought my 1993 Notchback 2 years ago. It was originally a 4 cyl. swapped to a 5.0 (swap done by the previous owner). Vin check said the car was originally purchased in Oklahoma with an estimated 12 owners! Somehow it found it's way to New England. I don't really have a "build goal" as of yet. I just want to make a nice cruiser that looks good, by fixing all the previous owners mistakes.. and then eventually adding power. Like the title states, this is my first project car and I'm using it as a way to learn more about how everything works so bare with me.Things I've upgraded/changed already:New body trim... Window moldings... Headlights... Tires... front air deflector... 5 inch cowl... Mac prochamber H pipe... Flowmaster 44 muffler and tail pipes... Aluminum drive shaft... Leather back seat... Hurst short throw shifter... Arm rest center console... New headliner... Floor mats... Radiator, shroud and clutch fan... Tensioner... 130 amp 3g alternator... Idle air control... Starter solenoid... BAP sensor...Power steering pump... fixed loose dash... fixed alt light on cluster... fixed missing seat bolt... AC delete... added touchscreen radio/gps... new door locks... new power steering pump w/ correct bracket... driver side wire tuck...Car came with:Tubular subframe connectors... BBK shorties… 373 gears...Wish List (current):PAINT JOB/line up panels... fix overheating issue (going to try getting new gauge)... New steering wheel... install roll cage... 5 lug swap with cobra brakesAnd now for the pics...After bringing it home the first day. Drove an hour and 30 mins to get it. Got caught it a snow storm and had to leave it in a commuter lot overnight. Don't know how we made it home after realizing all the issues it had!Took a picture next to my old Subaru before I sold it for a more reliable daily, I miss that spoiler..