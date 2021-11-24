93 LX 2.3L - Hesitation/Loss of power

Tavis

Tavis

Member
Sep 25, 2012
38
2
8
37
I have a 93 LX 2.3L.
I drive this car about once a week. Over the past 6mo or so, I have noticed that shortly after starting it up, it runs and idles fine, but shortly after leaving, it will sometimes jerk and I lose power - almost like a flip the key off for like 300-500ms. Yesterday it did this a few times. Once after a cold start, maybe half a mile down the road. Then it sat for about 2-3hr. Did it again shortly after leaving. Then on some errands, it did it again, twice in a row, after leaving from a store. One time, I hit a bump and felt it again.
In each case, I can see the tach drop to 500RPM, regardless of what RPM the engine is at. The car jerks forward from loss of power, picks up, and carries on.
After it initially does this, it will run fine with no issues.
I'm wondering if I have a bad connection to a coil or the ICM, since it did this when I hit a bump yesterday, and seems to do it more when it's accelerating.
It did this over the summer as well.

The plugs are maybe 2-3 years old.
The coils are 1 year or less old (NGK brand).
I have put two NEW Motorcraft ICMs on this thing.

Any idea what else may be wrong?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Tavis

Tavis

Member
Sep 25, 2012
38
2
8
37
Don't know if any of this is related, but:
For additional info, occasionally (not often), it will idle rough when I come to a stop, but then pick back up and idle normally. Again, not often.
And, the fan kicks on at a cold start often, for a few minutes and then cuts off normally. Fan operates normally when temp actually does get high.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,773
12,708
224
Massachusetts
I would start by dumping the codes and seeing what is stored. That may give a clue as to what the issue is and give us a starting point
 
Tavis

Tavis

Member
Sep 25, 2012
38
2
8
37
Mustang5L5 said:
I would start by dumping the codes and seeing what is stored. That may give a clue as to what the issue is and give us a starting point
Click to expand...
Don't mean to sound dumb, but if my CEL isn't on, would I still have codes? I have one of these but haven't used it too much. I realize this is prior to OBD2.
Sorry, I'm not too well versed on working on cars. I'm better with IT and small engines.

Amazon productView: https://smile.amazon.com/INNOVA-3145-Ford-Digital-Reader/dp/B000EW0KHW/ref=sr_1_5?crid=1MYYN8D0A9W3R&keywords=ford+obd1+code+reader&qid=1637769560&qsid=133-3262901-2806018&sprefix=FORD+obd1+%2Caps%2C161&sr=8-5&sres=B000EW0KHW%2CB07H7FWP24%2CB0006V2BGY%2CB000EVYH36%2CB01GNMKHU6%2CB07T1G97FC%2CB08F7XXLW8%2CB07QFQDC35%2CB07TWMLG1W%2CB07CXCWX4J%2CB015DVGB58%2CB07Z3HB7DR%2CB07Q6HWY6C%2CB07Z481NJM%2CB075STM2QF%2CB001LHVOVK%2CB01G5EA74I%2CB007XE8C74%2CB00UJV3E12%2CB08DCNDFVK&srpt=VEHICLE_SCAN_TOOL
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,773
12,708
224
Massachusetts
Yes, Only a handful of codes actually will trip the light. Pre-obd2 stuff is very primitive. You actually need to run the codes twice. Once with engine off, and once with it running.

That code reader is what myself and others use with great success.

Plug it in, turn key to ON and turn the reader on and hit the TEST button. A square should start flashing on the screen. It will spot out codes twice in sequence and stop. When it stops, start the car. Square should start blinking again and more codes should start to display.

If the car is a manual, have someone hold the clutch down the entire time you are doing this
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TomOsiris
Popping/Extreme Loss of Power/Misfire under load?? 1989 HCI 302.
Replies
18
Views
503
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
DOHCtor
D
Tavis
Engine 89 LX 2.3L - Shut off after a second after startup. Then ran fine hours later.
Replies
3
Views
341
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
91TwighlightGT
91TwighlightGT
Tavis
89 LX 2.3L Sputter at certain RPM range
Replies
2
Views
507
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
Tavis
Tavis
V
Engine Sudden lean idle/deacceleration issue, backfire, loss of power, etc
Replies
8
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
VSK2033
V
Chythar
Engine My turn for a Sputtering-hesitating issue
Replies
14
Views
626
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
WhiteCobra95
WhiteCobra95
Top Bottom