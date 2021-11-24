93 LX 2.3L - Hesitation/Loss of power

I have a 93 LX 2.3L.

I drive this car about once a week. Over the past 6mo or so, I have noticed that shortly after starting it up, it runs and idles fine, but shortly after leaving, it will sometimes jerk and I lose power - almost like a flip the key off for like 300-500ms. Yesterday it did this a few times. Once after a cold start, maybe half a mile down the road. Then it sat for about 2-3hr. Did it again shortly after leaving. Then on some errands, it did it again, twice in a row, after leaving from a store. One time, I hit a bump and felt it again.

In each case, I can see the tach drop to 500RPM, regardless of what RPM the engine is at. The car jerks forward from loss of power, picks up, and carries on.

After it initially does this, it will run fine with no issues.

I'm wondering if I have a bad connection to a coil or the ICM, since it did this when I hit a bump yesterday, and seems to do it more when it's accelerating.

It did this over the summer as well.



The plugs are maybe 2-3 years old.

The coils are 1 year or less old (NGK brand).

I have put two NEW Motorcraft ICMs on this thing.



Any idea what else may be wrong?