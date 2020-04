Wondering if Im having an issue with my IRCM. My car starts on and off. And when it does start at first it smells very rich. Then it will drive ok but has a miss around 2k rpm. Soon as I try to get on it hard or go up a hill. It starts shaking bad and wont accelerate. If I shut it off at that point. Sometimes it will start back up and drive with no issue. Sometimes it wont start at all. Please help.