93 LX 2.3L no change when I unplug MAF

D

Dloudin87

New Member
Jan 25, 2020
5
0
1
33
Charleston West Virginia
So after I drive for 15-20 mins. My car will act like it doesn't want to take throttle. I can feather it around 1.5k rpm but any more than that and it will bog down and if I put pedal to floor it acts like it wants to backfire and the air duct off throttle body will jump. My engine light wont stay on long enough to get a code.

But I unplugged my MAF sensor and there was no change at all in idle. I didn't drive it with the sensor unplugged. Just wondering if MAF would cause this issue? Thanks in advance
 

