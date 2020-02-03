93 LX 2.3L no change when I unplug MAF

So after I drive for 15-20 mins. My car will act like it doesn't want to take throttle. I can feather it around 1.5k rpm but any more than that and it will bog down and if I put pedal to floor it acts like it wants to backfire and the air duct off throttle body will jump. My engine light wont stay on long enough to get a code.



But I unplugged my MAF sensor and there was no change at all in idle. I didn't drive it with the sensor unplugged. Just wondering if MAF would cause this issue? Thanks in advance