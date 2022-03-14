'93 LX 2.3L trans issue/fix up info needed

Hello fellow pony lovers,



I am hoping forum expert folks can help me with info and guidance please. I have owned my '93 LX 2.3L Auto Hatchback since new off the dealer lot (now 95600 miles) and she has always been my baby. In 2019 I was involved in a minor accident with a person who pulled out in front of me. The only damage I could see was a busted right headlight, corner light and cracked bumper so I drove her home to her stall. Then realizing it was her first accident EVER, my anger boiled then I shed a few tears. I replaced the lights with found NOS and was taking her out for a drive when I made it 1/2 block and all of sudden I lost complete power. Engine RPMs responded with gas peddle but no power to the wheels. I tried all forward gears and had the same result. Reverse slightly functioned with very high RPM so I was able to get her back into the stall. I checked the fluid level and all was good so I assumed the worst as a complete rebuild would be needed. Again my anger boiled and I shed more tears. Unfortunately I had no extra funds and she has been sitting gathering dust since 2019.



Recently I changed jobs and have saved up a bit so I need to get her on the road. I can do simple plug and play repairs but thinking of any trans work really might be beyond my skillset unless this could be a simple diagnosis. My trans code is "LDGGG". Of course from sitting for so long, now the battery is dead as well. My father always worked on her and unfortunately he is not around anymore so I am very reluctant to trust any ole shop with my girl. There are no modifications and she is 95% OEM with only a hand full of aftermarket replacement parts so I want to keep her original.



Really appreciate suggestions for getting my little pony in shape so I can cruise again. THANK YOU!



Jo