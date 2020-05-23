93 LX 5.0 Notch - Finally getting started

Hello all.Jeff here, I'm the originalish owner of a 93 LX 5.0 Notch - 105,000 milesLittle back story. My parents bought it when I was 16. I learned to drive stick on this car and was able to drive it whenever I wanted. After leaving home, they kept the car(it was theirs even though I mainly drove it). They eventually gave it to me in 2004, drove it for a year or so then it has basically sat since. It has come out of hiding here and there for a few months at a time. I do start it and drive it around the block a few times a year. Needs some slight bodywork, paint, and general sprucing up.My son turns 16 this fall and I am wanting to get her roadworthy over the summer. Will be starting with a clutch, radiator, water pump, hoses, plugs, wires, cap, and rotor. I may start a bring back to life thread or similar.This was her back in '05 - Will post some current pics soon that show that she has aged.Looking forward to future interactions.