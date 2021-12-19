Engine 93 LX - EGR Vacuum Line Location Issues

I'm back to figuring out electrical wiring and vacuum issues. the 93 LX is running, but very rough at idle. I haven't checked the IAC or TPS yet - I am first trying to shore up wiring and vacuum issues (I don't know if my approach is correct?). I want to attempt to get the EGR working if possible. I posted a couple of pics of the EGR at the top of the manifold and the EGR Vacuum Regulator. Here are my questions after doing a little digging.

1. The EGR line is blocked off (see pic 37) and there are no lines going from ERG to the Vacuum Regulator. Looking at a vacuum diagram, it looks like there should be one vacuum line running from the EGR to the Vacuum Regulator, and another line from the Vacuum Regulator to the manifold. Is this correct? If so, where on the manifold does the line run to?

2. In pic #38 there are 4 wires cut off. Do these likely go to a smog device? All of the smog has been unhooked from what I can tell.

3. In pic #37, there are no vacuum lines running in/out of the top of the manifold near the throttle body. What lines are suppose to run through that location?

Thanks for any help!!
 

