General -- I attached a couple of pics and a more thorough update for your entertainment!



Intake -- I'll keep you posted on the swap. I think I have the parts, but need to clean everything up and get to work.



T5 -- I pulled the T5 transmission. It wasn't shifting the best and the oil pan needed to be removed and I really didn't want to pull the engine so I removed the tranny and then lifted the engine up high enough to remove the pan with the engine in the car.



Oil Pan -- See pic of the bent oil pan that was seriously leaking. Going to install a new oil pan -- some knuckle head must have tried to jack up the engine under the oil pan! It also has the wrong block plate as seen in the pic. Fortunately, the oil pan doesn't have any metal shavings and the bottom end doesn't look to bad, but the oil was very thick black and likely not changed recently. I don't know how many miles the engine has on it and I don't see any sign of it being rebuilt. I might pull a couple of the caps and see what the bearings look like. I'm leaning toward installing a new timing chain, oil pump/rod/pickup along with seals and then putting on a new pan and hoping the bottom end holds up for a while - is this a good plan or should I pull the motor and install a crate motor?? I'd like a reliable ride, but don't want to get a crate motor right now.



Steering Rack -- I also went ahead and remove the rack since it's leaking profusely -- but note that I didn't have to remove the rack and was able to get the oil pan off with the rack on the car. Still considering the best option to get an upgraded rack -- maybe an upgraded SN95 that is rebuilt by a reputable small town shop?



I'm not sure what the forum rules are, but maybe I will need to start a new thread if I keep up a discussion on this somewhat convoluted progress?