I recently purchased a 93 Mustang LX with 5 speed manual which as the A9P computer. I don’t know if the computer was swapped in for another computer since this is not an auto car – it doesn’t look like there was an auto in the car. As a side note, I have replaced the three capacitors in the computer and I still don’t get any codes to dump.



The problem I am troubleshooting – the fuel pump was constantly running with the key turned on so I started trouble shooting wiring. Surprisingly, the fuel pump relay is under the seat (I’ve read lots of posts saying it is by the MAF in a 93 model). The fuel pump relay was removed (there wasn’t one installed) and there was a hot wire from the fuse block to the green wire on the fuel pump relay which must have been making the fuel pump constantly run.



I bought a new fuel pump relay and installed it and unhooked the jumper wire to the green wire – and the fuel pump does not turn on with the key.



Looking at wiring diagrams, it looks like there should be a blue-orange wire with fuse link (coming off the yellow wire) from the starter solenoid - but there are only three wires coming off the yellow wire (see pic) and none of them are the blue-orange wire. I found the blue-orange wire at the fuel pump relay (see pic) under seat, but I can’t find a blue-orange wire coming from the solenoid. I traced the blue-orange wire to the plug under the dash (which was obviously tinkered with in the past) and pulled it out (see pic). The blue-orange wire dead ends at the plug and there is no wire in the other side of the plug which should be sending current to the blue-orange wire (so someone must have removed it).



Solutions? Do I buy a new fusible link and run a blue-orange wire from the solenoid to the fuel pump relay? Any other thoughts? Thanks for your help!