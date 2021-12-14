Engine 93 Mustang 2.3l, throwing codes 172, 222, 332.

Car idles, runs, & drives fine. After 45mins to 1hr of driving around Freeway/In Town the vehicle will die an not start back up right away. I will have to wait about 5-20mins before it fires up again. Some times it has loss of power after coming to a stop, the speed gauge only will start to move up & down all crazy. this is when the car will sometimes turn die/off if I don't play with the gas pedal.







Car will not pass smog due to EVAP Leak.







For my 172, & 332 code. I checked & repaired all vaccum pressure hoses/lines, replaced EGR, replaced Canister Purge Valve, replaced Fuel Filter.







Fuel Pump is working. I will be doing a fuel pressure test, as well as Throttle Position Sensor. Before I replace the Items below, before dropping the gas tank to inspect.







I have NEW coming in the mail soon Fuel Filter, Fuel Pump, Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pressure Regulator, PCV, Gas Cap.







For my 222 code. I have took my ICM to get tested at O'Reilly's. Passed 2 times. Will be testing Coil Pack.







I have NEW coming in the mail soon Ignition Switch, 2 Coil Packs.
 

