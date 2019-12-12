93 mustang breaking up during acceleration

Have a 93 lx that I bought a little over a month ago. Had some issues, and it sat for a while. New to fox bodies and still new to this car In general. So some insight from experience can help. Before I describe my current issue, I’m going to give some history on the things that I have done to the car. First I changed the ignition control module, the car was un-drivable before I put that in. Put In new plugs, wires, coil packs, Fuel filter, air filter, oil change, had fixed some vacuum lines, replaced the egr valve and sensor. That’s all the work I have put into the car engine wise. And that was right after I got it. The car runs decent. But it has one slight issue, and it only happens when I’m in gear (most prominent from 3rd-5th gear) the car begins to what I believe is breaking up, almost like a misfire. If I’m in any of those gears and I give it more than half throttle. And it only happens in the rpm range from 2k( when it’s the worse) up to almost 3k (hardly noticeable) what I experience is almost like a very violent shudder. The car will jerk, like it’s trying it’s hardest to break free but it can’t. Im not sure if I’m just lugging the engine, or if it’s an actual problem. Because my other car (5 speed corolla) doesn’t do that. Although I understand they’re two different cars and gearing is different and what not. But I have a very strong feeling in my gut that it’s something else. It’s very annoying because around 2k is cruising speed, and anytime I want to accelerate even if it’s lightly, I have to downshift to do it. Another issue is (not sure if it’s related but I’ll state it anyway) when I’m in Neutral, or when I’m downshifting, I’ll blip the throttle. And the engine basically shutters. Like it’s going to stall. It only does that when I flick the throttle quickly. Any suggestions will be a tremendous help