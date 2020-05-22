93 Mustang Computer Help

Busa1300
New Member
-
- Jul 22, 2011
-
- 5
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hey guys I bought a 93 mustang recently and it came with two extra computers. So I am curious which one is the best to use. I dont care anything about speed and performance. I want reliability. It currently has a A9L in it. It also came with a A3M1 and a X3Z computer. The X3Z has something done to it like a chip or something done to it. So again I just want the best fuel economy and reliability. Thanks for any help you can give me.
Attachments
-
260.7 KB Views: 0
-
361.1 KB Views: 0
-
266.6 KB Views: 0