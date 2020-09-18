Engine 93 mustang engine swap weird fuel pump problem

C

Cool19971

New Member
Sep 18, 2020
1
0
1
20
Lewisport kentucky
I have a 1993 mustang convertible. It was an 2.3l car. I have swapped a 302 and AOD in it. Currently using 1993 woring hanress and an a9p ecu. The car is having a very weird problem . First time you start it it runs perfect no check engine light at all, if you let it run for awhile and shut it off the next time you turn the key on the fuel pum will be stuck running , if you start the car in this state the car will run horrible and have a constant check engine on . If you wait and flip the key on and off multiple times once the fuel pump primes correctly again and you start the car it once again runs perfect . I have had the ecu repaired and that made no change . Not sure where to go at this point with it.
 

