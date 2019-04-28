79MercCapri93
Hello everyone,
I have been jumping around multiple forums for the past 2-3 weeks now trying to gather as much information as possible and could not find some answers to a few questions. I have a 93 Mustang GT, 5 speed, with CAI, BBK Shortys, E-303, 70MM T/B and spacer, 70MM Mass air with correct sensor, electric fan, 3g ALT, and 3.73's with correct speedometer gears.Almost forgot, off-road h-pipe and flow-master dumps, as well as the SMOG pump has been deleted and the solenoids are in place but capped off. I also still retain the charcoal canister checked the solenoid to make sure it was holding pressure and no leaks from vacuum lines.
I started driving my car as a DD since my truck only gets 12MPG and my car has been hitting 22-24MPG consistently and my drive is 58 miles each way. I work shift work from the afternoon to midnight and my car runs great on the way to work without issue, but when drive home around midnight, as soon as i hit the toll booth and the bay bridge, without fail my CEL comes on and i have a 41/91 (its about 25-30 miles to get from work to the tolls/bridge). The CEL will stay on until i restart the car or reset with my scan tool and probably once or twice it came on again after getting gas on my drive home after the initial CEL.
I made a homemade smoke tester to check for vacuum leaks and the only smoke i have found thus far is coming out of the EGR by the orange rubber? material after about 4-5 minutes of applying smoke.
I also started looking for only loose connections for the HEGO orange wire and find it tight on the back of the cylinder head, and plan to smell the vacuum line going to the FPR for any signs of fuel.
Well, last night i decided to leave the car running and pull codes just in case there were any that were not triggering as a continous and would go away when i turned off the ignition. During the KOER test, the cylinder id showed 6 and not 8 cylinders and 41/91.
This morning when i reset the codes and did a KOEO and then a KOER test, it showed 6 cylinders again and no 41/91 (which only appears to be on my way home, and every time its colder during the drive home then during the day). I am checking again tomorrow or tuesday, as well as pulling plugs. I ordered new wires and a rotor and cap since they about 10 years old. When this cylinder id test is done, what exactly is occuring? in order for the cylinders to be identified? Could this be either no spark OR no fuel?
Any thoughts? I feel as though it may be safe to assume that the cylinder ID and codes 41/91 may be linked, as the car would be getting excess fuel not getting burned off. But i would think the car would run horrible? or perhaps because i just drive slow and steady at 55MPH during the night time im not noticing poor engine performance. (not sure if it matters but thats without cruise control since my C/C fluxuates 2-3 mph non stop when its on)
I have also reviewed jricker's posts several times on 41/91 and will be following those as well, but it seems my "symptoms" have not really fallen in line with anyone elses as of yet
