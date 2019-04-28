79MercCapri93 said: Hello everyone,



I have been jumping around multiple forums for the past 2-3 weeks now trying to gather as much information as possible and could not find some answers to a few questions. I have a 93 Mustang GT, 5 speed, with CAI, BBK Shortys, E-303, 70MM T/B and spacer, 70MM Mass air with correct sensor, electric fan, 3g ALT, and 3.73's with correct speedometer gears.Almost forgot, off-road h-pipe and flow-master dumps, as well as the SMOG pump has been deleted and the solenoids are in place but capped off. I also still retain the charcoal canister checked the solenoid to make sure it was holding pressure and no leaks from vacuum lines.



I started driving my car as a DD since my truck only gets 12MPG and my car has been hitting 22-24MPG consistently and my drive is 58 miles each way. I work shift work from the afternoon to midnight and my car runs great on the way to work without issue, but when drive home around midnight, as soon as i hit the toll booth and the bay bridge, without fail my CEL comes on and i have a 41/91 (its about 25-30 miles to get from work to the tolls/bridge). The CEL will stay on until i restart the car or reset with my scan tool and probably once or twice it came on again after getting gas on my drive home after the initial CEL.



I made a homemade smoke tester to check for vacuum leaks and the only smoke i have found thus far is coming out of the EGR by the orange rubber? material after about 4-5 minutes of applying smoke.



I also started looking for only loose connections for the HEGO orange wire and find it tight on the back of the cylinder head, and plan to smell the vacuum line going to the FPR for any signs of fuel.



Well, last night i decided to leave the car running and pull codes just in case there were any that were not triggering as a continous and would go away when i turned off the ignition. During the KOER test, the cylinder id showed 6 and not 8 cylinders and 41/91.



This morning when i reset the codes and did a KOEO and then a KOER test, it showed 6 cylinders again and no 41/91 (which only appears to be on my way home, and every time its colder during the drive home then during the day). I am checking again tomorrow or tuesday, as well as pulling plugs. I ordered new wires and a rotor and cap since they about 10 years old. When this cylinder id test is done, what exactly is occuring? in order for the cylinders to be identified? Could this be either no spark OR no fuel?



Any thoughts? I feel as though it may be safe to assume that the cylinder ID and codes 41/91 may be linked, as the car would be getting excess fuel not getting burned off. But i would think the car would run horrible? or perhaps because i just drive slow and steady at 55MPH during the night time im not noticing poor engine performance. (not sure if it matters but thats without cruise control since my C/C fluxuates 2-3 mph non stop when its on)



I have also reviewed jricker's posts several times on 41/91 and will be following those as well, but it seems my "symptoms" have not really fallen in line with anyone elses as of yet

Revised 24 Aug 2018

1.) To correct the RH & LH mismatch on 91-93 5.0 Mustangs

2.) To add Tmoss’ wiring diagrams for 88-95 Mustangs

The 6 cylinder ID code is something fluky that 5.0 Mustangs do. It doesn't affect how the car runs, it just spooks the owner into chasing rabbits and pulling their hair out.- O2 sensor indicates system lean. Look for a vacuum leak or failing O2 sensor.Code 41 is the passenger side sensor, as viewed from the driver's seat.Code 91 is the driver side sensor, as viewed from the driver's seat.Code 172 is the passenger side sensor as viewed from the driver's seat.Code 176 is the driver side sensor, as viewed from the driver's seat.Code 43 is not side specific according to the Probst Ford Fuel injection book.The computer sees a lean mixture signal coming from the O2 sensors and tries to compensate by adding more fuel. Many times the end result is an engine that runs pig rich and stinks of unburned fuel.The following is a Quote from Charles O. Probst, Ford fuel Injection & Electronic Engine control:"When the mixture is lean, the exhaust gas has oxygen, about the same amount as the ambient air. So the sensor will generate less than 400 Millivolts. Remember lean = less voltage.When the mixture is rich, there's less oxygen in the exhaust than in the ambient air , so voltage is generated between the two sides of the tip. The voltage is greater than 600 millivolts. Remember rich = more voltage.Here's a tip: the newer the sensor, the more the voltage changes, swinging from as low as 0.1 volt to as much as 0.9 volt. As an oxygen sensor ages, the voltage changes get smaller and slower - the voltage change lags behind the change in exhaust gas oxygen.Because the oxygen sensor generates its own voltage, never apply voltage and never measure resistance of the sensor circuit. To measure voltage signals, use an analog voltmeter with a high input impedance, at least 10 megohms. Remember, a digital voltmeter will average a changing voltage." End QuoteMeasuring the O2 sensor voltage at the computer will give you a good idea of how well they are working. You'll have to pull the passenger side kick panel off to gain access to the computer connector. Remove the plastic wiring cover to get to the back side of the wiring. Use a safety pin or paper clip to probe the connections from the rear.Disconnect the O2 sensor from the harness and use the body side O2 sensor harness as the starting point for testing. Do not measure the resistance of the O2 sensor, you may damage it. Resistance measurements for the O2 sensor harness are made with one meter lead on the O2 sensor harness and the other meter lead on the computer wire or pin for the O2 sensor.Computer wiring harness connector, computer side.Computer pin 43 Dark blue/Lt green – LH O2 sensorComputer pin 29 Dark Green/Pink – RH O2 sensorThe computer pins are 29 (RH O2 with a dark green/pink wire) and 43 (LH O2 with a dark blue/lt green wire). Use the ground next to the computer to ground the voltmeter. The O2 sensor voltage should switch between .2-.9 volt at idle.Computer pin 43 Red/Black – LH O2 sensorComputer pin 29 Gray/Lt blue – RH O2 sensorThe computer pins are 29 (RH O2 with a Gray/Lt blue wire) and 43 (LH O2 with a Red/Black wire). Use the ground next to the computer to ground the voltmeter. The O2 sensor voltage should switch between .2-.9 volt at idle.The computer pins are 29 (LH O2 with a red/black wire) and 27 (RH O2 with a gray/lt blue wire). Use pin 32 (gray/red wire) to ground the voltmeter. . The O2 sensor voltage should switch between .2-.9 volt at idle.Most of the common multimeters have a resistance scale. Be sure the O2 sensors are disconnected and measure the resistance from the O2 sensor body harness to the pins on the computer. Using the Low Ohms range (usually 200 Ohms) you should see less than 1.5 Ohms.Computer pin 43 Dark blue/Lt green – LH O2 sensorComputer pin 29 Dark Green/Pink – RH O2 sensorDisconnect the connector from the O2 sensor and measure the resistance:From the Dark blue/Lt green wire in the LH O2 sensor harness and the Dark blue/Lt green wire on the computer pin 43From the Dark Green/Pink wire on the RH O2 sensor harness and the Dark Green/Pink wire on the computer pin 29Computer pin 43 Red/Black – LH O2 sensorComputer pin 29 Gray/Lt blue – RH O2 sensorDisconnect the connector from the O2 sensor and measure the resistance:From the Red/Black wire in the LH O2 sensor harness and the Red/Black wire on the computer pin 43From the Gray/Lt blue wire on the RH O2 sensor harness and the Gray/Lt blue wire on the computer pin 29Computer pin 29 Red/Black – LH O2 sensorComputer pin 27 Gray/Lt blue – RH O2 sensorFrom the Red/Black wire in the LH O2 sensor harness and the Red/Black wire on the computer pin 29From the Dark Green/Pink Gray/Lt blue wire on the RH O2 sensor harness and the Gray/Lt blue wire on the computer pin 27There is a connector between the body harness and the O2 sensor harness. Make sure the connectors are mated together, the contacts and wiring are not damaged, and the contacts are clean and not coated with oil.The O2 sensor ground (orange wire with a ring terminal on it) is in the wiring harness for the fuel injection wiring. I grounded mine to one of the intake manifold boltsCheck the fuel pressure – the fuel pressure is 37-41 PSI with the vacuum disconnected and the engine idling. Fuel pressure out of range can cause the 41 & 91 codes together. It will not cause a single code, only both codes together.Replace the O2 sensors in pairs if replacement is indicated. If one is weak or bad, the other one probably isn't far behind.Code 41 can also be due to carbon plugging the driver’s side Thermactor air crossover tube on the back of the engine. The tube fills up with carbon and does not pass air to the driver’s side head ports. This puts an excess amount of air in the passenger side exhaust and can set the code 41. Remove the tube and clean it out so that both sides get good airflow: this may be more difficult than it sounds. You need something like a mini rotor-rooter to do the job because of the curves in the tube. Something like the outer spiral jacket of a flexible push-pull cable may be the thing that does the trick.If you get only code 41 and have changed the sensor, look for vacuum leaks. This is especially true if you are having idle problems. The small plastic tubing is very brittle after many years of the heating it receives. Replace the tubing and check the PVC and the hoses connected to it.Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 94-95 MustangsComplete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 91-93 Mass Air MustangsComplete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-90 Mass Air Mustangs