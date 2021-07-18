Fellow Stangneters,Thinking of selling my project. I've spent the last two years wrenching on it and have gotten it about finished with what I wanted. I enjoy working on them more than driving them, and I want to start a new Fairlane project. I'm the 4th owner and it spent the majority of its life in the desert so there is no rust. It has about 80k original miles. It was driven for a few thousand miles with a 4.11 rear end without a peedo gear swap so the mileage is off by maybe a thousand or two, but definately less than indicated. I bought the car with about 72k on it. Clean title. A looong list of mods, but big ones are below. Located in Yorktown, Virgina (23693)Looking to offer it up to one of you since I've gained all my knowledge through this site over the last two years.New headlight/signal/parking light17x9 4-lug Cobra ReplicasNew door and hatch weatherstripingNew LX taillightsPaint is in great shape with some blemishes and dings - original paintRedline Hood StrutsCorbeau seats with heat seaters and Corbeau low-profile bracketsNew black carpet with 5.0 matsNew black Hatch carpetSony headunit with Apple CarplayStereo / climate control relocation (Thank you 417 Fox...probably one of my most favorite mods)3x vent gauge podAutometer Boost, Wideband, Fuel Pressure gaugesRockford Fosgate Punch speakers with 8 inch enclosed/powered subTMI custom door panelsBillet Trimming (shifter, door handles, window/locks, climate knobs)Momo Steering WheelNRG Quick Release HubLMR cup holder consoleNew arm rest lid and holderNew wiper motorNew power steering pumpNew water pumpMaximum Motorsports full-length subframe connectors - welded inMaximum Motorsports Front and Rear Coilovers - Koni Single Adjustable ShocksMaximum Motorsports front sway barMaximum Motorsports Caster/Camber KitOn3 Performance Single Turbo (upgrades - 67mm ceramic BB turbos, ceramic coated headers)Wastegate spring pressure - 6 psiMegasquirt MS3 Goldbox w/ bluetooth connectionSeimens Deka 80 Fuel InjectorsDeatschwerks DW300 Fuel Pump (340LPH)Aeromotive Fuel Pressure RegulatorFlowmaster Outlaw dual exhaustBuilt AOD w/ Lentech Street Terminator Valvebody - Full Auto/Manual 1,2,3 (Electronic Overdrive Lockout)3.27 Ford Racing GearsDeWitts Racing Aluminum RadiatorContour Dual Fans - controlled by Megasquirt w/ 185 degree thermostatOil Catch Can130 amp alternator kitPics Below and I'm sure I'm missing a few things