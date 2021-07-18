tim4698
Fellow Stangneters,
Thinking of selling my project. I've spent the last two years wrenching on it and have gotten it about finished with what I wanted. I enjoy working on them more than driving them, and I want to start a new Fairlane project. I'm the 4th owner and it spent the majority of its life in the desert so there is no rust. It has about 80k original miles. It was driven for a few thousand miles with a 4.11 rear end without a peedo gear swap so the mileage is off by maybe a thousand or two, but definately less than indicated. I bought the car with about 72k on it. Clean title. A looong list of mods, but big ones are below. Located in Yorktown, Virgina (23693) Asking $16k, but not really sure what it's worth. Looking to offer it up to one of you since I've gained all my knowledge through this site over the last two years.
Exterior
New headlight/signal/parking light
17x9 4-lug Cobra Replicas
New door and hatch weatherstriping
New LX taillights
Paint is in great shape with some blemishes and dings - original paint
Redline Hood Struts
Interior
Corbeau seats with heat seaters and Corbeau low-profile brackets
New black carpet with 5.0 mats
New black Hatch carpet
Sony headunit with Apple Carplay
Stereo / climate control relocation (Thank you 417 Fox...probably one of my most favorite mods)
3x vent gauge pod
Autometer Boost, Wideband, Fuel Pressure gauges
Rockford Fosgate Punch speakers with 8 inch enclosed/powered sub
TMI custom door panels
Billet Trimming (shifter, door handles, window/locks, climate knobs)
Momo Steering Wheel
NRG Quick Release Hub
LMR cup holder console
New arm rest lid and holder
New wiper motor
New power steering pump
New water pump
Suspension
Maximum Motorsports full-length subframe connectors - welded in
Maximum Motorsports Front and Rear Coilovers - Koni Single Adjustable Shocks
Maximum Motorsports front sway bar
Maximum Motorsports Caster/Camber Kit
Performance
On3 Performance Single Turbo (upgrades - 67mm ceramic BB turbos, ceramic coated headers)
Wastegate spring pressure - 6 psi
Megasquirt MS3 Goldbox w/ bluetooth connection
Seimens Deka 80 Fuel Injectors
Deatschwerks DW300 Fuel Pump (340LPH)
Aeromotive Fuel Pressure Regulator
Flowmaster Outlaw dual exhaust
Built AOD w/ Lentech Street Terminator Valvebody - Full Auto/Manual 1,2,3 (Electronic Overdrive Lockout)
3.27 Ford Racing Gears
DeWitts Racing Aluminum Radiator
Contour Dual Fans - controlled by Megasquirt w/ 185 degree thermostat
Oil Catch Can
130 amp alternator kit
Pics Below and I'm sure I'm missing a few things
