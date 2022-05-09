93 Mustang GT - No crank

M

mcalvo

New Member
Mar 17, 2022
1
0
0
49
San Jose
Hello;

I am coming to you for some advise/ideas for my no crank situation with my 93 Mustang GT. I have tested the battery with a load tester and it shows "good battery". I have changed the starter motor, solenoid and both positive and negative battery terminal cables. I have also changed the ignition switch on the right side of the steering wheel and the computer/ECU as well. I do need to specify that the new ECU is a mega squirt by DIYauto. The reason for me changing the computer is due to my research of this no crank situation. I found out that the cause of my dash not lighting up the "check engine" light was due to a bad ECU. So that’s why I purchased the mega squirt. I did go thru the first screen of the setup and I installed it in my car but I still cannot make the engine to crank. I only hear a click and nothing else. I am providing a picture to show you my dash. Does anybody has any suggestions to my no crack situation?? Thanks in advanced.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_9598.jpg
    IMG_9598.jpg
    486.5 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Progress Thread 1998 v6 mustang no crank no start first time on forum
Replies
0
Views
56
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Johndiam
J
DukeOfValencia
2005 GT Failsafe Mode
Replies
1
Views
216
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
EmmJay
E
Mustang5L5
Electrical Foxbody Mustang: Adding functional Check engine light to 86-88 cars
Replies
7
Views
570
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FoxChasis
F
J
Electrical 2008 GT Automatic to Manual Swap - No Crank
Replies
2
Views
181
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
Z
2001 mustang gt cluster/ interior light issue.
Replies
6
Views
325
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
Top Bottom