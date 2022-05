1993 Fox Mustang has 89k miles has been mechanic owned and maintained for the past 10 years done many upgrades GT40P heads and intake,24lb injectors, upgraded fuel pump,1.7 crane cam roller rockers, upgraded crane cam valve springs MAC long tube headers and O/R H pipe, magnaflow catback,3.73 gears, tremec t5, rear disc brake conversion tuned by Dez racing in Seekonk MA. Koni shocks,lowing springs, subframe connectors, rear control arms, bigger alternator to much stuff to list. Car has been repainted factory color, factory black interior still intact all vin tags in place car has never been hit and has no rust it needs nothing turn the key and go.Asking 15KLocated in Rochester MA