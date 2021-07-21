93 Mustang LX - Integrated Relay Control Module replacement?

One option would be for me to attempt to provide power to the inertia switch from a separate circuit. i.e. put the fuel pump on a different or the same circuit as the relay module and essentially bypass the relay module and have the fuel pump run on its own. Attempt to take apart the relay box and fidget with it, I do have a circuit diagram that I've downloaded off the internet but wanted to check and see if it's easy to work on or if this is a good idea? I'm afraid that doing so I'll break other functionality that may have been working correctly apart from the fuel pump.

Hello, I'm new to these forums. Earlier this year I got a 93 Mustang LX Hatchback 4 Cylinder. I'm in Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada.This week the car died on me, it cranked but didn't start. I followed an old post here, which was a godsend and was able rule out the inertia switch. I was able to use another spare battery that I have to apply voltage to the inertia switch and with that the fuel pump kicked back into life and the car started up on the first try!So I think I've isolated the problem to be a faulty Integrated Relay Control module, the part number on that module is F1ZF-12B577-AAI've looked for this online and can only find this on eBay at a couple of sellers who unfortunately don't ship to Canada.Now I'm wondering what other options I might have here, I'm not super familiar with older cars in general and am not sure if these are good ideas.I'm open to other suggestions and thoughts on what I should do here or if there's a particular circuit that's best to hook into. Also if someone knows how to get that damned harness off the relay module, that would be greatly appreciated, I couldn't quite figure out how to unplug that on my first attempt.Also since this is my first post, if I've got this in the wrong place happy to move this elsewhere if you folks can redirect me. Thanks.