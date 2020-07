Installation of OEM 1993 Premium sound stereo into 87-92 Mustang No real questions here, just a thread to document what i've learned in this little project of mine. There is very little info on the net regarding this, i mostly had to peice info together that now seems very straightforward now from sources on the internet. I chose to install a 1993 OEM CD...

90s winstars, contours, mystiques and f150s and even some SN95 Mustangs came with the same single DIN CD player. You’ll need to swap your faveplate and bottom tray over to it however as the Mustang faveplate is squares and the bottom plate has the provision for the sunglasses tray.I did this is my car. Mine is a 97 contour CD player. Pics in this thread of the conversion