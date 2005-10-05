93 mustang starter relay/solenoid wiring

jonjonjonjon
I think I have my relay (some call it a solenoid, but I'm talking about the one on the D side fenderwell) wired incorrectly. Can anyone help me get it wired right? A picture would be great, or a diagram would help too.
Here's how my relay is wired:
The relay has 2 big posts and one small terminal (which has the wire from the ignition snapped onto it).
On one big terminal closet the battery the wiring is the black cable from the starter (I believe) and another black cable that is bundled with a red cable (only the black cable is connected to this post).
On the other big terminal closet the firewall the wiring is the positive red cable from the battery, the red cable that is bundled with a black cable (mentioned above), a black and white striped cable with a big silver block thing on the wire, a yellow cable with a small black thing near the end of the wire, and a yellow cable.
