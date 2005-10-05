93 mustang starter relay/solenoid wiring

How it's wired now:-------------------------------------Ok these two wires are on the post nearest the battery:------------------------------------------This wire (from the ignition) snaps into the small top terminal - Im not really worried about this one:-------------------------------------------This is the black wire thats bundled to the red wire - currently I have this black wire on the post nearest the battery and its bundled (barely pictured) to the red wire on the other terminal. I'm actually not sure where it comes from:---------------------------------------------------Heres the cable from my starter, its on the post nearest the battery:-----------------------------------------------------These two black cables hanging off the nearest-battery-side post are on that post together right now:--------------------------------------------------------All the cables (the one in my hand with the silver block on it is on the other post furthest from the battery):------------------------------------------This yellow cable with the black on it, in my hand, is on the post furthest the battery:---------------------------------------------This other yellow cable in my hand is also on the post furthest the battery:----------------------------All of these cables I'm holding are on the same post, the one furthest the battery. That big thick black cable (has some red) is connected directly to the positive battery terminal.:Again:-------------------------------These are the bundled cables I keep mentioning. Originally they were on the same post, but my car kept starting by itself so I put them on opposite posts and it quit starting on its own. But when it starts it sounds like the starter is still engaging, so I don't know if I should have done that. The red cable with the black accordian wrap on it is on the post furthest the battery. The black cable, right on top of the winshield fluid resevoir, is on the post nearest the battery: