93 Radio Install.......Oh Lord !!!!

S

Sheriff01

Member
Apr 13, 2020
10
5
13
48
FL
Ok....my car has an older Apline unit that will power up but has no sound. I am replacing it with a newer model with Bluetooth capabilities. The wiring was a jumbled mess to be sure.

zRFZ78I.jpg

SAYVO2O.jpg


Here are the connectors currently inside my console area. Of course the Black point plug is the antenna and the black ( 6 wires) powers up the unit. There is no plug for the smaller blue wire connector on the older radio Or new radio pictured below.

uk83lVb.jpg


This Connector was plugged into the gray connector on the old radio. I did notice the wire color between the 2 plugs did not match but it did intact power up the radio

8rcwIAj.jpg



Here is the back of the new Pioneer radio DEH-S6220BS with Bluetooth.

yjJTi8U.jpg


I know the ...

Yellow = memory, clock, presets
Red = ignition
Black - ground
Orange/White = auto dim
Blue = Remote Control
Whites = LF
Gray = RF
Green = LR
Purple = RR

gaCXpxk.jpg


So the radio came with 2 Metra 70-1770 wiring Harnesses to make it semi plug and play with the 93 Mustang. The first one seems to be the Memory, Ignition, Dimmer, Ground, and Remote? I’m guessing only the red, black, and yellow are need to make the radio operate correctly. Also assuming the solid orange is dimmer and solid blue is remotes

QWUhCVA.jpg


The second seems to be made for the speakers based on the colors. ??

d28uiVj.jpg


Now there is only one connector in the console and it seems to be what powers the radio so I have no idea on how to hook up the speakers unless the speaker wiring is hid in the big blue wire/connector in the console or are the power and speakers merged into the one black connector in the console

amy help or guidance will be greatly appreciated

S1
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
94chirps Radio install 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 1990 Mustang radio head unit install . Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
S Aftermarket radio install recommendations 2014 GT base Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
C install oem radio w/storage shelf 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
R Aftermarket Radio Install Question w/Shaker 500 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
E 08 gt installed aftermarket radio won't turn on 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Sketchy_GT Radio Install Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
A Wipers Stopped Working After Radio Install 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 1
B Need Help Installing Aftermarket Radio. Please Help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
90lxwhite Anyone Have Gauges Installed In Empty Space Near Radio? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
Slid Radio Install On 70 Mach 1 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
SRT Handz Pioneer Deh-80prs Stereo Install + Authentic '95 Cobra R Radio Delete Panel Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
David Pepiton help with radio install! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
Whuggs1 Need help with radio install Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
smilts CD/Radio install in 94 GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
M HELP...power issue after radio install 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Mustang5L5 Installation of OEM 1993 Premium sound stereo into 87-92 Mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 84
cenok is family wiring guru's....radio and headlights related. plus i installed fog lights! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
T Radio Install Mustang Sound & Shine All 2
GONDO79 Trying to install a aftermarket radio.. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
trublustallion Installing new radio. Need help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
RGS0907 DIN Radio install into 1969 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 14
87GT Drop Top Radio Install Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Blinkstang Those Who Have Done - Double Din Radio - Installs... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
JMstang7 04 Mustang Mach 460 Aftermarket Radio Install SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
bonestock87 '93 wiring harness/ original radio install Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
DarkFireGT New radio installed... FH-P8000BT 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 26
eliot22 Satellite radio install locations 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
mustangmike6996 satellite radio install questions 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 17
what9612 Help with radio install (harness was cut) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
EIGHTEIGHT_GT Installing 07 shaker 500 in 05+ can give you XM or Sirius satellite radio 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 34
T Aftermarket radio installation question SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
bdazzgt Radio Installation problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
GreatWhite For people with gauges installed below the radio... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
Georgie Radio install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 28
B 1989 MUSTANG RADIO WIRING INSTALL HELP PLEASE Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
B 1989 MUSTANG RADIO WIRING INSTALL HELP PLEASE Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
Lsredy2kstang Sirius Radio Install 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 6
Lsredy2kstang Sirius radio install SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
srothfuss Radio + (3) 2 1/16" Gauge Bezel Installation - Dial Up warning! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 53
deftsound I want a CB radio, any ideas on mounting/installation? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 29
W Help Needed with Aftermarket Radio Installation 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
F installing amp/subs with stock radio in the snake..... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
T radio install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
A Dealer Installed Sirius Radio SVT Tech Forum 5
1LX2NV Radio install help??? Mustang Sound & Shine All 3
FastGT94 Satellite Radio for our Cars? Where to install the tuner? (Plug & Play) XM vs Sirius Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
L Radio Installation Pics wanted Classic Mustang Specific Tech 10
6 Another way for a hidden radio install w/o cutting the dash Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
brodie2323 XM RADIO INSTALLATION SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Top Bottom