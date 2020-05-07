93 Radio Install.......Oh Lord !!!!

Ok....my car has an older Apline unit that will power up but has no sound. I am replacing it with a newer model with Bluetooth capabilities. The wiring was a jumbled mess to be sure.Here are the connectors currently inside my console area. Of course the Black point plug is the antenna and the black ( 6 wires) powers up the unit. There is no plug for the smaller blue wire connector on the older radio Or new radio pictured below.This Connector was plugged into the gray connector on the old radio. I did notice the wire color between the 2 plugs did not match but it did intact power up the radioHere is the back of the new Pioneer radio DEH-S6220BS with Bluetooth.I know the ...Yellow = memory, clock, presetsRed = ignitionBlack - groundOrange/White = auto dimBlue = Remote ControlWhites = LFGray = RFGreen = LRPurple = RRSo the radio came with 2 Metra 70-1770 wiring Harnesses to make it semi plug and play with the 93 Mustang. The first one seems to be the Memory, Ignition, Dimmer, Ground, and Remote? I’m guessing only the red, black, and yellow are need to make the radio operate correctly. Also assuming the solid orange is dimmer and solid blue is remotesThe second seems to be made for the speakers based on the colors. ??Now there is only one connector in the console and it seems to be what powers the radio so I have no idea on how to hook up the speakers unless the speaker wiring is hid in the big blue wire/connector in the console or are the power and speakers merged into the one black connector in the consoleamy help or guidance will be greatly appreciatedS1