93 rear coupe 3 point seatbelt

O

O’s-coupe

New Member
Jul 14, 2021
1
0
0
35
California
Hello everyone, so I am wanting to instal factory 93 rear three point seatbelts in my 88 coupe. Just wanted to know if I have to change the whole package tray sheet metal to a 93 or is there a different bracket I have to purchase. If anyone that has a 93 coupe if you could send pics of how they are mounted up by the rear windshield (the retractors) I would appreciate. Can’t find any junkyards with the car so I can see myself these cars are unicorns now.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

8
questions on 93 interior in 87
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
6
Having trouble locating top mount for 3 point seatbelts - 69 coupe
Replies
0
Views
131
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
69Bruzer
6
Franomania
New '93 Fox -On3 Turbo Build Project- PICS
Replies
78
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
F
88 Upgrade to 5 Lug/Disc Brake Conversion Confirmation of Plan
Replies
25
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
derek1993
derek1993
K
Progress Thread 66 Coupe Build
Replies
50
Views
4K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
kevbot
K
Top Bottom