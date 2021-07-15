93 rear coupe 3 point seatbelt

Hello everyone, so I am wanting to instal factory 93 rear three point seatbelts in my 88 coupe. Just wanted to know if I have to change the whole package tray sheet metal to a 93 or is there a different bracket I have to purchase. If anyone that has a 93 coupe if you could send pics of how they are mounted up by the rear windshield (the retractors) I would appreciate. Can’t find any junkyards with the car so I can see myself these cars are unicorns now.