Selling my '93 steering wheel column with attached wheel and airbag. Steering wheel is 7 out of 10 condition -see photos. The long cable is for auto, but can be used on manual cars with no modification. Steering column has cruise control. I've never removed the steering wheel so the clock spring should still be there. I've had no problems with this column, just chose to go tilt and an aftermarket steering wheel. I prefer local sale (meaning I'll meet you halfway within the greater San Diego or LA region). $150 firm.