Engine 93 Timing Issues

J

John3

New Member
May 22, 2018
26
2
3
38
Pa
Hi Everyone,

I’m hoping someone can provide some help. I have aproject car that I bought and it doesn’t run well. Rough idle, lack of power, and stalling. I’ve been chasing issues on this car for some time now.

This car has TFS heads and a E303 cam. I’m starting to wonder if the cam wasn’t installed right or maybe the distributor wasn’t installed right. Maybe the balancer is wrong?

so I have the spout out to check the timing andim showing the initial timing as way over advanced. It’s actually showing above30 which doesn’t seem right because I don’t have any pinging issues. I tried to get some a pic as I might come off as a crazy noob on this. You can see the pointer is past 30 and would appear to be around 40 if it had mark
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
895
284
73
56
Sarasota Florida
Balancer slipped?? Guy timed it to the center of the circle on the pointer. I see yellow in it. Look for a wobble. Set it to twelve for now, and see.
 
J

John3

New Member
May 22, 2018
26
2
3
38
Pa
If I drop the timing the engine idle gets a lot rougher and the stalling gets even worse.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Engine Ignition Timing Issues 1985 Fox Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Xenogenesis Timing issue at idle SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
Busaboy Timing issue?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 46
T MS offset timing issue Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
L Engine Timing Issue 89' 5.0 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
A 2006 4.6- timing issues 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
G Timing Issue = Timing Chain or Distributor ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
R 87 Foxbody 351w Timing issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
K Stock motor with E303 cam. Ignition timing issue & weak at high RPMs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
viscoelastic Engine Timing Issue has me pulling my hair 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Keith5.0GT Timing Mystery! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
Tubes Need Help With Timing Issue New Motor Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
5 Timing Issue? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 56
Insain1 Engine Timing Chain Issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 13
885.0h Engine Timing Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
A Timing Indicator Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
stangin47 Timing Issues Help/advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
P Help With Pre Detenation - 2001 Mustang? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Jwade Timing/drivability Issues 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 16
O Crazy Timing Or Computer Issues? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
K Help Timing Issue 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
R Engine Timing Issue Please Help :( Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
K Timing Issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
R 95 Cobra Svt Timing Issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Tyler Hunter Engine 93 5.0 Backfiring, Timing Issue?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
A '67 200ci Timing Issue 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
M Electrical 93 Lx 5.0 Timing Advance Issues Need Help Bad Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
pissedoff92 Timing/cam Issues? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
87GTJimmy 87 5.0 Timing issues Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
warriorpluto Timing issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
bdepedro Carborator or timing issue? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
J 95 gt timing issues? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 18
X Ford Racing 306 Crate motor. Timing chain cover install issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
M timing issue? you be the judge... SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
M possible timing issue? you be the judge? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
DukeGnarley '66 electrical and timing issues Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
VibrantRedGT Timing Chain Removal Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
VibrantRedGT Timing chain removal issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
1 Timing issue after coming out of storage Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
S 2001 GT Timing Chain Issues. HELP!!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
joshwfl Timing issue? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
A Timing Issue 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 6
Mike86Stang Ned help Bad! Bucks, vaccum prob, timing issues.. at my wits end. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Mikey1968 Timing Issue with A9P Swapped for A9L? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
M Timing and cooling issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
G 1991 GT timing/ rev issue; sounds retarded Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
B fuel and timing issues anddd HOLYYYY TOLUENEE BATMAN!!!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
Shaolin Crane Track time issues 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 13
Z06killinSBF Electrical issue times 2 Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
garrett66 Weird timing issues Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
Similar threads
Top Bottom