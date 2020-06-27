Hi Everyone,



I’m hoping someone can provide some help. I have aproject car that I bought and it doesn’t run well. Rough idle, lack of power, and stalling. I’ve been chasing issues on this car for some time now.



This car has TFS heads and a E303 cam. I’m starting to wonder if the cam wasn’t installed right or maybe the distributor wasn’t installed right. Maybe the balancer is wrong?



so I have the spout out to check the timing andim showing the initial timing as way over advanced. It’s actually showing above30 which doesn’t seem right because I don’t have any pinging issues. I tried to get some a pic as I might come off as a crazy noob on this. You can see the pointer is past 30 and would appear to be around 40 if it had mark