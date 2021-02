Co-worker has an '93 triple white convertible auto with 89K. No rust issues. Car needs a new top due to a couple of cuts. He's hesitant to replace, he thinks the car's worth less than $5K. I told him the values are good on the car - more in the $10K range. Actually, I've seen values on these all over the place. Sorry no pics - so this is more theoretical... Any insight from owners appreciated.