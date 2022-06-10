For Sale 94-04 Mustang carbon fiber/fiberglass spoilers and interior parts

L

lukeb_11

New Member
Jun 9, 2022
1
1
0
24
Canada
Hey there,

I am selling 94-98 mustang spoilers in either carbon fiber or fiberglass. This is my own design that I came up with a few years back and is now a reality. Spoilers use factory mounting location and leave no holes exposed.

I also have carbon fiber trim piece for the lower part of the door for 94-04 mustangs.

In the near future I will also have carbon fiber splitters and a spoiler for 99-04 cars.

Prices can be found on my website www.lsbcustoms.com

SN350 carbon fiber spoiler.jpg


What is a SN95 mustang.jpg


94-98 Mustang SN350 painted fiberglass spoiler.jpg


271322837_201450388870586_8023173346938862150_n.jpg


1994-2004 Carbon Fiber Interior door insert 9.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JDSpeed
3D printed parts, spoiler & side moldings
Replies
2
Views
680
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JDSpeed
JDSpeed
7
For Sale 1976 Mustang II parts
Replies
1
Views
722
Mustang II Parts
78cobra247
7
B
Price?
Replies
28
Views
589
What is it Worth?!?!?
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
01HellionGT
For Sale Connecticut Mustang GT Parts For Sale
Replies
5
Views
738
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
01HellionGT
01HellionGT
a_bartle
New Gauge Cluster replacement lens, modifying a 99-04 for use on 94-98
Replies
0
Views
960
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
a_bartle
a_bartle
Top Bottom