WTB/Trade 94-04 Mustang clutch pedal arm

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
33,177
9,308
224
Massachusetts
Looking for an SN95 clutch pedal arm. I just need the arm, but will buy the entire pedal box assembly if needed (and a good price).

222304987443_1.jpg
 

