94 3.8 cam position sensor wiring?

I think I swapped out the cap on the sensor many years ago. I've been getting the code for the sensor again. So I pulled the coil pack to look at a change out. I noticed my cap has 4 wires coming out if it, but it looks like only three are hooked up. There's a red wire, a tan w/blue stripe and a black (or blue) with a pink stripe. These are hooked up, the black wire is not. I think when I changed this years ago I called someone and they said you don't have to hook up the black wire. Make sense? It ran fine for years or did the ground (?) become disconnected. It just has a bare tail, no connector on the wire.
