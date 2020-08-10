94 5.0 HELPPPP won’t run right

New here I’ve spent hours on this thread with so much info I’ve absorbed.



I recently purchased a half completed sn95. I put the car back together to the best of my ability.

Below are some new parts that have been installed on the car

New plugs. Wires. And distributor. (Stabbed and running at 10 deg timing with plug out ) new fuel injectors. Bosch 50s with matching pro m maf. New ccrm(car was missing this )



car came with manynew and used parts already installed. One being a throttle body iac and tps. I’ve plugged in every sensor that corresponded with the near by plugs.

New fuel pump. Filter and sock.



spun motor over and car wouldn’t idle. Adjusted timing many times with no improvements.

When switching to any gear the car will die out if I don’t have my foot on the throttle.



the current state the car is now in is it will not start without throttle. It will not rev over 2000rpm and there is a large amount of fuel in the oil.



looking for some advice on where I should start.



thanks, matt