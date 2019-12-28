Hi all, We recently put a 94 mustang 5.0 in a 66 mustang. When we did it we regasketed the complete engine, installed a ford b cam and 5 speed. We now have a smoke problem on the drivers side. There is oil all over the drivers side of the block from the head gasket down to the oil pan. The oil is also all over the bottom of the master cylinder and the steering box and arm. We cleaned it off with cleaner an ran the engine. It did not appear to be leaking. When it was taken around the block and put under power it came back with the oil down the side of the block again. Now have checked and the head and valve cover are dry no leaks above the head gasket.

To my knowledge there are no pressurized oil passages in the heads, just the oil return passages. The crankcase is not pressurized, there is a pcv and a vent in the oil filler tube. I can't figure out why the oil is leaking out so much when the car is under acceleration.

Does anybody have any ideas before we tear it down?

Thanks