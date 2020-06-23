94 5.0L issue with keeping the engine running

Hello, i could use some advise. I have owed mustangs since i was 18. But im stuck on this one... i have replaced my fuel pump, fuel filter, gas lines to the fuel rail, ignition coil, battery (yellow top) and alternator ( upgraded to the 200 amp and 4 gauge copper wiring to the battery with fuse) ( i have a large stereo requires more power) however i can get my car to start, runs great for 10 to 15 mins. Then it just dies. When i go to start it again, some times it will start for a few mins most of the time, it wont start again. Can anyone help with what the issue is? Voltage stays at 14.1. I have not been able to find a code reader for my car yet.