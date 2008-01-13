94-95 CARB SET-UP HELP!!!!

Figure out what your setup is going to be.. Are you using stock gauges? If you're using Autometers, you'll have a MUCH easier time of it.Do yourself a favor and put Autometer gauges and an MSD 6AL box on the car. If you do this, you can basically remove the whole engine bay harness (Passenger firewall corner, big connector. Unbolt it and every wire coming off of that can be removed.)If you want your stock speedometer to function, leave your computer mounted in the kick panel and leave your transmission harness connected.For throttle cable, get a older Fox throttle cable (79-85 works great) It's a direct swap-in cable.Ignition: Use an MSD 6AL Box and a Blaster 2 coil.Distributor: Either use an MSD Distributor for a carbed car, or get a dizzy off of an older carbed fox. Connect this to your MSD box. Remember to verify your Dizzy gear is correct for your cam before installation.Intake setup: Get a carbureted intake... Basically any intake you want that fits a 302.. Doesn't matter if it's off a year 69 or a year 85... Just pick one that works well with your particular setup. Popular intakes are the Edelbrock Torker II, Weiand Stealth etc.. Check out summit for ideas and find a used one on eBay.Carburetor: Find a size that works well with your car/combo. Be careful buying a used carburetor, it's not hard to mess something up if you're playing with stuff you shouldn't be.Fuel system: You can use your stock tank and use an intake pickup with an external pump (linked below) or some people regulate down their stock pumps and run it like that... I really don't like this, as you're regulating a 85+ PSI pump down to 7 PSI... I prefer just to get an Electric Low-Pressure pump like a Holley Blue or a Barry Grant. I personally ran a Sumped tank with a Barry Grant 280GPH pump.Fuel tank pickup to run an external pump with a stock tankOther than that... Just use common sense, clean your enginebay and have fun!