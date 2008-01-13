94-95 CARB SET-UP HELP!!!!

  • Sponsors(?)


diablostang

diablostang

New Member
Sep 21, 2004
425
0
0
Raleigh, NC
Figure out what your setup is going to be.. Are you using stock gauges? If you're using Autometers, you'll have a MUCH easier time of it.

Do yourself a favor and put Autometer gauges and an MSD 6AL box on the car. If you do this, you can basically remove the whole engine bay harness (Passenger firewall corner, big connector. Unbolt it and every wire coming off of that can be removed.)

If you want your stock speedometer to function, leave your computer mounted in the kick panel and leave your transmission harness connected.

For throttle cable, get a older Fox throttle cable (79-85 works great) It's a direct swap-in cable.

Ignition: Use an MSD 6AL Box and a Blaster 2 coil.
Distributor: Either use an MSD Distributor for a carbed car, or get a dizzy off of an older carbed fox. Connect this to your MSD box. Remember to verify your Dizzy gear is correct for your cam before installation.


Intake setup: Get a carbureted intake... Basically any intake you want that fits a 302.. Doesn't matter if it's off a year 69 or a year 85... Just pick one that works well with your particular setup. Popular intakes are the Edelbrock Torker II, Weiand Stealth etc.. Check out summit for ideas and find a used one on eBay.

Carburetor: Find a size that works well with your car/combo. Be careful buying a used carburetor, it's not hard to mess something up if you're playing with stuff you shouldn't be.

Fuel system: You can use your stock tank and use an intake pickup with an external pump (linked below) or some people regulate down their stock pumps and run it like that... I really don't like this, as you're regulating a 85+ PSI pump down to 7 PSI... I prefer just to get an Electric Low-Pressure pump like a Holley Blue or a Barry Grant. I personally ran a Sumped tank with a Barry Grant 280GPH pump.

Fuel tank pickup to run an external pump with a stock tank
http://store.summitracing.com/partdetail.asp?autofilter=1&part=PAX-8F010-010&N=700+115&autoview=sku


Other than that... Just use common sense, clean your enginebay and have fun!

img0375mediumxu7.jpg
 

Attachments

BullittStangV8

BullittStangV8

Founding Member
Oct 5, 2002
1,104
0
36
40
NJ
Visit site
diablo great post. I have a couple more questions I hope you can answer. I'm looking to do a 95 v-6 to 331 swap soon.

1) By disconnecting the harness into the engine bay, i assume there must be some other way to get power to the ignition?
2) If you want to maintain ALL other functions of the car (power windows/locks/radio/ect.), does pulling the harness out of the engine bay allow that to continue?
 
BullittStangV8

BullittStangV8

Founding Member
Oct 5, 2002
1,104
0
36
40
NJ
Visit site
thats good to hear. I already have a full MSD set up. All you really need for that is a power wire to the coil/box, and an ignition swith on power source.
 
diablostang

diablostang

New Member
Sep 21, 2004
425
0
0
Raleigh, NC
BullittStangV8 said:
thats good to hear. I already have a full MSD set up. All you really need for that is a power wire to the coil/box, and an ignition swith on power source.
Click to expand...


Yes. All you need is the MSD setup and a ACC Power On trigger wire to turn the MSD on. The engine bay harness can be removed without affecting anything else. Even the keyless entry works (I don't know why, but having keyless entry on a carbed car seemed to impress the people who rode in my car? :shrug: ) I guess they thought it was too oldschool.
 
BlackVert

BlackVert

15 Year Member
Oct 3, 2003
5,589
8
88
Bethesda, MD
I am thinking about converting my 410 to carb while it is still in the Stang, since it will be converted to carb anyway when it goes into the Fairlane. That way, I will be that much more ahead of the game when it is time to swap it into the Fairlane.

I would probably get a QuickFuel carb because I am told they have separate adjustments for idle, part throttle, and WOT.

It actually looks pretty straightforward, but I am curious about the gauges ... what needs to be done to keep the stock gauges? Where does the tach get its signal?

I know people might think it doesn't matter if the gauges don't work in the meantime, but to me, it does matter, and here's why:

There are a couple of folks I have talked to recently who have indicated they would be interested in buying the Stang with the 410 in it after I get it on the road. If they are willing to pay the proce, then I might probably sell it. In that case, the gauges will have to work.
 
diablostang

diablostang

New Member
Sep 21, 2004
425
0
0
Raleigh, NC
Stock Gauges....


Take your engine bay wiring harness, start at your gauge sending unit and trace the wire back from there. You'll need to remove the electrical tape from the ENTIRE harness to trace your wire for each gauge to the PCM connector at the passenger side firewall. From there, I'd personally just tap a spade connector on the bottom side of the connector (requiring you to remove the tape for a couple inches BEFORE the actual PCM -to-wiring harness connection) and tap it in there. I'd probably hide that PCM connector in the fender to make it look cleaner first too.


I hope that doesn't sound too confusing.. I kinda typed it up as it came to mind, so it may not flow as well as it should

Tach Signal.... Not sure :) Ask around.


Edit:

Found this old pic of when I started my swap... Gotta love undoing electrical tape and wiring harnesses. :)

img8765yl9.jpg


Same bay, maybe a year later

img9830ex7.jpg
 

Attachments

diablostang

diablostang

New Member
Sep 21, 2004
425
0
0
Raleigh, NC
BlackVert said:
so if i go with autometer gauges, i can take out the entire engine harness, the computer, and all the computer wiring?
Click to expand...

Yes.


However, if you want to keep your stock speedometer, you do need to retain the stock computer AND transmission wiring harness. The whole engine bay fuel injection harness / 02 sensor harness can be deleted. \

The only harness left will be the MAIN harness (Main harness runs headlights, A/C, Alternator, Battery/Ground, Airbags, ABS etc)
 
BlackVert

BlackVert

15 Year Member
Oct 3, 2003
5,589
8
88
Bethesda, MD
greenlantern

greenlantern

Member
Jul 11, 2004
265
1
17
48
St Louis Mo
diablostang said:
Yes.


However, if you want to keep your stock speedometer, you do need to retain the stock computer AND transmission wiring harness. The whole engine bay fuel injection harness / 02 sensor harness can be deleted. \

The only harness left will be the MAIN harness (Main harness runs headlights, A/C, Alternator, Battery/Ground, Airbags, ABS etc)
Click to expand...
Man that set up really looks good, you've got me thinking about doing something similar. What made you take the leap?
What kind of gas mileage and power are you making?
 
SQUEEZE&STROKE

SQUEEZE&STROKE

New Member
Jun 24, 2005
0
0
0
SOUTHERN CA
diablostang said:
Yes.


However, if you want to keep your stock speedometer, you do need to retain the stock computer AND transmission wiring harness. The whole engine bay fuel injection harness / 02 sensor harness can be deleted. \

The only harness left will be the MAIN harness (Main harness runs headlights, A/C, Alternator, Battery/Ground, Airbags, ABS etc)
Click to expand...
If you want the speedo, you dont have to keep the computer and all that. You nees the speed sensor (in the rear hosing of the trans) a 12+ and wire to your speedo gauge. I made my tach work too without any other wiring. Get a GOOD wiring diagram, and it will show you the polarity and colors of the speed sensor wires under the car, and the color of the wire that goes to the speedo itself. It really wasnt that hard. The only wiring I have in may car now is the main harness with the fuse block to keep the lights working.
 
SQUEEZE&STROKE

SQUEEZE&STROKE

New Member
Jun 24, 2005
0
0
0
SOUTHERN CA
BlackVert said:
i can 't find this anywhere ... noone seems to have them in stock

i called paxton and they said they were on nationwide back order and are looking into making them themselves

what else can i do? i want to keep my current tank
Click to expand...
Call R&E Racing in California. I got my pickup from them.

Last time I was in there, a few weeks ago, they had a few on the shelves. Tell them Jeff Parrish sent you, you will get a better deal. Even with the deal though, it is over $100.

(661) 948-7622
 
diablostang

diablostang

New Member
Sep 21, 2004
425
0
0
Raleigh, NC
SQUEEZE&STROKE said:
If you want the speedo, you dont have to keep the computer and all that. You nees the speed sensor (in the rear hosing of the trans) a 12+ and wire to your speedo gauge. I made my tach work too without any other wiring. Get a GOOD wiring diagram, and it will show you the polarity and colors of the speed sensor wires under the car, and the color of the wire that goes to the speedo itself. It really wasnt that hard. The only wiring I have in may car now is the main harness with the fuse block to keep the lights working.
Click to expand...


Good to know, thanks for adding the info!
 
diablostang

diablostang

New Member
Sep 21, 2004
425
0
0
Raleigh, NC
greenlantern said:
Man that set up really looks good, you've got me thinking about doing something similar. What made you take the leap?
What kind of gas mileage and power are you making?
Click to expand...


I wanted a good combo for track use that was EASY to work on at all times, made good power and looked good at the same time.. The part I forgot was creature comforts. I deleted the A/C and Heat while I was building it, and regretted it. I've since parted the car out and decided to stick to a car I can enjoy daily driving as well.

My Cobra is making more power, has Heat/A/C, full roadrace suspension and brakes, leather, rollbar and is daily drivable, but of course i've got a lot more money in it and it's not near as easy to work on.


It boils down to what you want to use the car for... what makes you happy.. :nice:
 
94mustangcobra

94mustangcobra

Member
Sep 29, 2006
126
0
16
Valdosta, GA
thinking of doing the same to my car, great info, i am keeping my a/c and heat though. i'm thinking of switching because i already own screwdrivers and i don't own a tweecer program, plus my dad has a cheater system and some other parts that i can use.
 
slwt13

slwt13

New Member
Jul 21, 2006
3
0
0
First time posting and I just had to bring this one back guys. I'm currently entertaining the idea of going carb on my weekend car. I've just grown tired of tuning with a Megasquirt, injector swaps and what have you.

I live down south and need the a/c and i guess the heat. I'm going with Autometer guages, so I'll be yanking out the computer and firewall harness of course. Is it really that cut and dry?

If I read correctly, the main harness houses all the other essentials. With using autometer gauges I really won't need to touch the main harness?

Thanks ahead for any help. This is just my first venture into the carb world and I'd like to be sure before I get to work.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Engine Need Some Help With Timing/carb Settings Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
GoBabyVroommm Going carb. help please with set up... Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
P Help Setting my timing.. Carbed 302 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
Yellow393 Throttle Cable Set Up On A Carb Conversion? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
greyfox69 Converting to carb....would this be a good set up?? anyone using it? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
6 Which carb for my set up... Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
J 86 dizzy on a carb set up??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
86foureye efi set up going carb Engine and Power Adder 6
asecretfile Carb guys...(or anyone)...Where's your timing set?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
I efi nitrous kit to carb set up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
86nu fuel pump set up for carbed mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
jdowen2 Holley carb baseline settings 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 8
jerry S what carb would you put on this set up? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 41
N What are your Carb Set ups? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
C How is this carb for my set up now? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 27
D Turbo- Carb set up 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
whiteponygt98 What do I set my total (locked out) timing at?? Carb car Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
A About to drop in a carbed 351 in my 91 EFI...How do I set up the fuel and ECU system? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
G who 's running a carb set up insted of fuel injection? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
Cool Wheels Just screwing up my carb settings... 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 6
T set up for tri carb Classic Mustang Specific Tech 5
S Engine 92 5.0 Carb to EFI Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
MikeR351w 1989 Mustang Carb conversion, need pics. Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
T Looking for 5-0 carb swap help in exchange for documented tech. The Welcome Wagon 1
B 95V6 -v8 carb swap t5 trans 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
B "Please help" 95 v6 5speed - v8 carb swap The Welcome Wagon 3
M 2004 3.8 to carb 351w gauge help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J 1972 Mach 1 wont go above 4k rpm 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
R 65 289 new intake and Carb. Help required! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
J questions for 2.3 to 5.0 carb swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S 4100 Carb 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
C Efi to carb fuel wiring help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D Carb Recommendations for 68 stock 289 2V Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
O Cams in a CARB state? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
O Catless in a CARB state? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
R Carburetor for 93 2.3L non turbo 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 8
79 Fox Fox looking at the AVS2 carb. What are your guys' opinions? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
R Engine Carbed Mustang Acting Up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
R Carb vs EFI Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
P Carb, Fuel, or Ignition issue? Intermittent running rough 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
T 66 Mustang Carb? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
P 260 Carb Base Gasket Question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
1 Help Diagnosing a 302 that backfires through the carb only under load, sometimes stalls. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
W 69 mustang 302 how much horsepower can be gained with edelbrock top end kit containing heads intake manifold and carb 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
A I'm trying to bend the rules of CARB laws. Please help me with your knowledge and wisdom 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
Y Supercharged 302 (carbed) dies when braking hard 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Mu-TangClan Electrical Dropping a 86 302 (carb) into a 92 Lx 4 cylinder automatic Fox Engine Swaparoo 0
C 289 2 barrel carb - auto vs. manual? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
6 CFM 2100? CARB 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
M Fox body 302 carb EFI swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom