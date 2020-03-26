94-95 Mustang 5.0 AODE MS3 Gold Box w/ Microsquirt

Alright here is is. I now have an EFI Source 86-93 MS3 Gold Box with the Microsquirt to run the AODE.
Build Details:
1995 Mustang
AODE
GT40p Heads
Anderson B-31 Cam 218/228 109ICL 112LSA
Explorer Intake
65mm TB, SN95 MAF, Stock Airbox, K&N Filter
BBK Shorties
VRS Catted X
Ford BB302 30lb Injectors
Carter 255lph Fuel Pump
Electronics:
EFI Source 86-93 MS3 Gold Box
EFI Source Gold Box I/O Expander (Microsquirt with custom connector to fit in the gold box)
14point7 Spartan2 Wideband
Goals:
1. Get the wiring squared away.
2. Get the car started and tuned via Speed Density
3. Work in MAF Correction.
4. Nitrous
Steve, @a91what has been a great help thus far getting my many questions answered. I look forward to working with him to make this car a success.
Keith over at 64bit has successfully completed this setup on his 1994 Cobra. I hope I can follow in his steps and get this thing working. Major props to him for putting out the information on how to get the AODE/4R70w working with the Microsquirt. https://www.facebook.com/64bittuning/ . Keith has pictures of this setup on his Facebook Page and has developed a harness to make this happen.
Microsquirt AODE/4R70w configuration by 64bit: http://www.msextra.com/forums/viewtopic.php?f=138&t=70238
