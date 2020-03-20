94-95 Mustang GT Auto Dual Microsquirt ECUs

Hello,

I am looking down the road of MS EMS. I'm trying to determine what makes since for my budget.

First the build details:
SBE, GT40P Heads and Intake
Andersen B31 Cam
30# injectors, stock SN MAF
BBK shorties, VRS Catted X
AODE Trans (4r70w in works)
PTC 3300 Stall
4.10 Gear
EGR/Smog Delete
A/C retained
Dry Nitrous
14point7 Spartan 2 Wideband


Goals:
Easyish learning curve for tuning
Retain stock guages
Retain AC
Retain Cooling fan function
Transmission control

I have a Moates QH that I had planned on using but it was suggested I look into MS for more nitrous control.

If it's possible I'd like to control fueling enrichment specifically when nitrous is flowing with the ems rather than with the FPR.

What options do I have. Budget is low.

1. Keep Moates and figure it out and fuel is only enriched through the FPR.

2. Dual Microsquirt setup, 1 for engine and 1 for transmission.

3. Microsquirt for engine and stock ecu for transmission with a Moates? This is a brain storm idea and does not seem ideal at all as I'd have two separate tubes and a wiring mess.

4. Something else. Remember budget is low.
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
4,878
4,054
193
42
@a91what will chime in shortly. From what I see it isn't complicated to control everything with a expansion board and MS2. The best would probably be the PimpXS its based on MS3 and can control a whole bunch of stuff.

You say budget. The QH uses the stock ECU. These things are getting old and the components on the computer boards are beginning to fail more and more. If you get a PimpXS you won't need another system. It can transfer to any make and model. It'll run just about anything.
 
