Price is insane because demand is starting to exceed supply. How many totaled 94-95s these days end up in junkyards? They typically now get parted out, and the folks doing that know the value. So the supply of cheap spindkes is pretty much gone.



I’ve had good luck with searching auto recyclers. Copart for instance. This is how I got my pair years ago, and how I got a pair of 96-04 spindles recently for under $100. They still charge “normal” rates for spindles, if they have them. You might have to wait a while but once in a while a 94-95 v6 does end up in a yard.



Not sure we will ever see them reproduced. The available drop spindles for our cars are in the $600-700 range, and right now still cheaper to buy the 94-95 spindles.