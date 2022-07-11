For Sale 94-95 Vortech Crank Pulley Assembly 4FG116-021

Located in Orlando Fl but will ship. Bought new 6/21 for $567, asking $500 OBO free shipping.
Brand new Vortech Crank pulley assembly for 1994-1995 Ford Mustang 5.0 applications. Includes crank pulley, accessory belt, water pump pulley and appropriate drive belt for use with 3.33" supercharger pulley. Part number 4FG116-021. Comes with everything pictured, will separate if needed.
F3758302-884E-4FE7-99BB-4E42804E3566.jpeg
3157D9BE-40F5-433C-8BFA-9782ED387602.jpeg
A827CFA7-105A-401A-825A-AFCB03CA7083.jpeg
EAAB9C63-DA93-4EDD-BE57-4E0B33DA04BC.jpeg
12E16A17-9A48-435F-8E0A-1BAAF23F06CA.jpeg
2A07D4EC-A934-4BD9-A8B6-2BA01730373A.jpeg
19562AC2-73B7-4006-92A9-4D08C176D7CC.jpeg
B2598D38-60AC-43DB-85F7-95B4EECAC03F.jpeg
7360242F-8E25-480A-B80F-1BD8592832C6.png
8E983F96-3CFA-4FD1-810D-5C6E5D1D181F.jpeg
 

