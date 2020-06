Can anyone help. I have a 95 gt with gt40 heads. Heads have been done right by a well known local machinist who's a ford guy. Ferrea valves, comp springs, I have a tfs1 on the way. The math I've done has shown to have a .540 lift with 1.7 crane rockers (that's what I bought the engine with). Is that lift acceptable with stock pistons? I'm willing to put the clay on the piston and do the test, but if someone already has the answer I'd rather avoid doing it. Also, will stock pushrods work?