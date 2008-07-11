94-98 seat interchange questions!!

stackz
ok, my car is a 95 GT with the optional highback seats. a fat woman had the car before me and broke the driver seat bottom pad down to the metal carraige and it hurts!! not to mention she crapped out the power motor that moves the seat as I guess it couldnt move her fat butt around....
anyone know what year range I can use for the power seat motor and track from the various ford cars out there??
also, can I use a bottom seat pad from a thunderbird or cougar?? the seats look VERY similar to my seat but I''m not sure and I dont wanna tear up a good seat only to find out I cant use the pad in my seat.
I really wanna be able to drive the car comfortably sigh.
