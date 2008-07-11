94-98 seat interchange questions!!

since people act like they know how to do it because they heard it here or read it there. it is not difficult but it is not just a "simple" rewiring.remember the following important details.on the 99-04 seat connector there are 4 wires and 4 pins in the connector. on the 94-98 there are only 2 wires and 2 pins in the connector.cut the connector off the 99-04 seat and leave the wire as long as possible. then on the 94-98 seat connector cut it so the wire on the connector is as long as possible, i left mine 8" llong. now on the 99-04 you only need to use 2 of the wires out of the 4 total. the negative is the small wire with a line, and in my car the bright green is the hot or power wire. connect/solder those two wires to the 2 wires on the 94-98 seat connector. You can also get a 12v power supply and test the wires. leave the other 2 wires alone, my seats worked without connecting them. even the tilt and recline buttons worked. DO NOT CUT THE CONNECTOR WIRE TO THE SEAT BELT BUCKLE!the 94-98 mustang seats have the seat belt buckle on the car.the 99-04 have the seat belt buckle on the seat. the male end of the seat belt only works on the 94-98 seat belt buckle.but you can not take the 99-04 buckle off the seat, because it has sensors in it that tell the computer when the seat belt is buckled etc.. if you take it off and unplug the wire or cut the wire from the seat belt buckle it will disable the seat and the seat wont work. it disables all power to the seat. i unplugged the wire when i took the seat belt buckle off the seat and then the seat stopped working. i almost resoldered it and took it all apart to redo it. then i realized i took the buckle off and that could have caused it.in my opinion buying 99-04 seats then putting your old worn out seat tracks and motors on ur bad ass seats is just stupid. take the extra 10 minutes to rewire and modify the 99-04 seats to fit ur 94-98 will be time well spent