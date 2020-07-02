94 Cobra driver's power seat /AUX / lumbar stopped working

Ohliver

Sep 13, 2019
So Cal OC/LA
Hi, new here.

1994 Cobra 5.0, all stock.

Driver's power seat no longer goes vertical nor horizontal. The lumbar and aux plug also conked out.
Since, I haven't adjusted any of these in years, I don't know when it happpened, or if it happened all at once.
Oh yeah, the passenger window doesn't work either.

Checked the 20a fuse, it's good.
I got advice that the cigarette lighter insert might cause the problem. It is missing, and the part you insert it into had some corroded black rubbery piece in it. Don't know how the lighter would cause the seat not to work.

Any advice? Thanks Ohl
 

