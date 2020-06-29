94 Cobra Moral Dilemma

I have a very clean and straight 1994 Mustang Cobra with the right documentation and all of the correct parts on it like the correct hood and bumpers etc. I bought the car for a really good price as it needs engine work. The motor doesnt run right and has to come out of the car, it has a dead, flat miss in it from 2500-3800RPM. When i say flat spot I mean FLAT.. It just boggs and sputters no matter what I do to fix it. Ive checked everything from the rocker arms, to pluge, different carbs, etc. EVERYTHING I can change or replace with new I have done. Now this post isnt about how to repair the car or looking for technical advise. The motor in it now is supposed to be a 331 and has aluminum heads, roller rockers, a edelbrock intake and a new Quick Fuel Brawler carb. MSD ^AL and distributor, etc. It sounds rowdy and the camshaft is at least .550 lift by the way it sounds. The motor has to come out for 2 reasons.
#1- I have to know what it really is, all stock with a cam and generic heads or is it a stroker crank, rods, and pistons. If its a stroker then hyper, cast or forged pistons? Cast crank or steel? etc etc
#2- For Repairs. Whats wrong with it? Broken rings or lobes wiped off the camshaft?? etc
I bought the car to fix up and probably sell for a profit so I can buy another Mustang. Hopefuly nicer than this one.
My dilemma is whats the best way to go back together with the motor? I found a complete 1994 Cobra engine complete from intake to pan for sale local to me for 1000$
It comes with the right ECU and wiring harness, everything needed to go back efi and mostly stock. It still has the factory AC and all that, I bought a nice set of ceramic coated long tube headers and matching X-pipe, and i bought 3" Stainless tail pipes, stainless Magnaflow mufflers, Cobaly gauges for the dash pod. It sits on 18x9 - 18-10.5 SVE Series II with Flaken 295/40-18 and 275/35-18s. Its lowered and has all new shocks, struts, bushings, etc. Everything underneath is new. The interior is a 8 out of 10 and all stock.
So to maximize the value of the car do i go back with a stock motor with the nice exhaust and cold AC or leave it wearing a carburetor and fix the 331 still with AC?
Both will cost about the same but when you open the hood of a 7-9,000$ Cobra do you want to see a cobra intake and factory EFI with a few bolt ons you can drive every day, get decent mileage, and be ultra reliable? o r a carburetor, a nasty, chops like a mofo idle, aluminum heads 331 that youll have to work on here and there becuase you know youll be beating on it like you stole it?
