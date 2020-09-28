Scott7512
Active Member
-
- May 19, 2015
-
- 117
-
- 6
-
- 38
-
- 54
I have relocated the tfi module with a heat sink. Is there a way to use a 94 distributor with it? Need wiring from distributor to the relocated tfi module if possible.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|A
|65 Mustang Distributor Issue
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|9
|87-93 Mustang 5.0 TMD Billet distributor
|Engine and Power Adder
|2
|Which Distributor Type For 92 Mustang GT
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|K
|new to mustangs need help with distributor
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|2
|Computer and Distributor better off a pre 93 mustang?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|10
|N
|Is the distributor from a 90 5.0 mustang the same as any other?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|H
|Distributor style with holly terminator x?
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|2
|A
|Engine Putting in new distributor. Steel or Iron
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|36
|EFI to Carb Distributor Shaft length question...
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|13
|6
|1968 289 distributor shaft length
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|1
|2.8 after market valve covers / distributors
|1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
|14
|Engine Another bad distributor?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|39
|C
|302/347 Distributor Install
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|5
|R
|Engine Hardened distributor gear.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|L
|HEI distributor
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|9
|Distributor question
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|J
|Engine Help with distributor/timing
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|10
|J
|Electronic distributor
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|0
|J
|New distributor wiring?
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|1
|J
|Distributor Removal
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|6
|B
|Need carburetor and distributor advice for 1965 6 cylinder 200 ci engine
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|4
|R
|Electrical 12 volts going into coil (on both sides) but nothing coming from coil wire to distributor
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|Fox EFI Distributor Harness
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|V
|Engine Distributor Question
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|G
|Timing Issue = Timing Chain or Distributor ?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|K
|Electrical SN95 351W 3 plug distributor to a 95 wiring harness stock distributor plug
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|8
|5.0 crank pulley and distributor options
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|9
|C
|Retrofit a point distributor
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|9
|K
|Engine 1987 spun Camshaft Bearing? Used a borescope through distributor.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|Engine 95 5.0 distributor shaft hard to turn - bad bearing?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|M
|Engine 1986GT distributor prob
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|14
|F
|1971 Ford 302 Distributor replacement
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|4
|F
|Vacuum advance broke on Distributor
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|5
|Stuck distributor rotor
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|T
|Distributor help
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|13
|Distributor spitting oil!
|1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
|2
|7
|distributor
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|16
|M
|Engine Dies And Backfires At Wot
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|37
|Distributor Frozen
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|7
|T
|(carb Wiring)do I Need A Distributor Rotor To Blaster Coil Wire?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|Ignition
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|1
|Foxresto.com Stock Distributor, Anyone Tried One Of These?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|A
|'86 Distributor P/n?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|Car Jerking/losing Power After First Starting To Drive
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|26
|P
|Starter And Distributor Went Out?? Help Please
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|Engine Distributor Delete!
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|26
|Help! Can't Get My Distributor Back In!
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|Engine Crack In 302 Block Where Distributor Sits
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|Distributor Won't Seat ?
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|19
|Distributor Bolt Fell In Dist Hole
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13