So I bought a 94 gt 5.0 that has a 5 speed trans. Since I bought it it's always had this miss or bucking when cruising at highway speeds. I have the obd1 scanner for it and ran codes and I got 637, 654, 621, 622, 652, 624. All of which are for an aode trans. My question is is there a way to wire or bypass pins in my ecu to make it not try controlling the trans or shift timing?