94 GT 5.0 only blows on HIGH

Ok, so I figured out the 5.0 runs off vacuum for the heat and ac, at first I was only getting ac and heat through the defrost vents, now that I fixed that tiny plastic line and plugged it back into the rubber AC vacuum line coming from the tree I’m only getting HIGH as a option. I have no low, or medium. I noticed a few other vacuum lines blocked off, think it’s the one that went to purge. Rest of the tree is hooked up. The entire cluster in the car looks brand new, so I’m not sure what’s going on, and since my Chiltons is useless, I may as well throw it out the door. Anyone have a Diag of the vacuum lines for the tree? Also what do you guys think, blend door or what? If the switch panel looks brand new I don’t suspect the high to work if low and medium aren’t. I’m lost. Anyways I thought I’d let y’all think it out. Again, before I had heat and ac but only through Defrost, then I found the tree, the small plastic line from the cab was broke off so I cleaned out the rubber cuppler, and put the small plastic line in the AC vacuum line that it came from before off the tree.