94 GT 5.0 to 5.8 swap

c6auto

Oct 22, 2020
Plantation Fla
I'm sure this has been beat to death in the past .. But I have a tired 5.0 in a 94 and a fresh stroked 5.8 .. Time is going to be a factor so I'm trying to get as much as I can lined up before I get it torn apart ... Like LT headers that drop in and fit around the steering shaft, body and K frame .. I also heard that I should go with a Fox trans and bell housing for clearance and cable position ..
I'm sure somewhere in these forums theres a list of do's and don'ts that I couldn't find ..
I'm looking for as much info as I can get ..
Thanks
 

