94 GT biggest rear tire on 18x9 wheel?

I recently bought a '94 GT with a 427W. It has 18x9 Saleens with 265/35R18 in the front and 295/35R18 out back, all 4 are Bridgestone Potenza RE760 Sports. Cornering is great, traction off the line is non existant until I'm in third gear.



I'm looking at switching to Nitto NT05s in the front and NT05Rs in the rear. The car is slightly lowered (not sure how much) with MM coilovers. Does anyone with a similar setup know if 315/40R18 would fit in the back? If not, how big can I go?