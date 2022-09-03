94 gt idle issues..

Hey guys, so as some of you know i picked up this 94 gt a little while ago and unfortunately since ive started driving it more ive noticed one kind of real issue that i have been holding off posting about since i wanted to fix it myself but here we are.. so i noticed the day after i got it of course, after it gets up to temp and i sit there at idle sometimes it would want to die or would die when i turn the wheel.. so immediately i did a base idle reset and since then i have yet to actually have it die when turning the wheel.. but then as i drove it more i noticed it would still do it every once in a while if i sat in a parking lot with the ac on and if i blipped the gas all of the sudden the idle would jump all around and try to die but this doesnt happen every time.. so i cleaned the iac it got pretty clean looking and the problem persisted. Then i cleaned the maf and sprayed the little filament thing lightly and it all looked much cleaner. And cleaned the throttle body.. now since then it has idled around 1100-1200 rpms and will not come down below that, and before cleaning all that it sat at a happy 800ish rpms. Also i notice the throttle as driving hangs up around 1500 rpms when i push the clutch in and wont come back down until i come from a stop which is strange to me.. anyways im wondering why its now idling so high after all that and i also tried to adjust the idle screw on the iac and it does nothing.. i also unplugged it of course and it had no effect aside from the car not hanging at 1500 rpms while unplugged.. anyways this is why my foxbody was carbed i kind of miss that motor.. also yes i have considered air leaks and dont see anything too obvious but i dont feel thats the issue since obviously the more i mess with this stuff it has an effect, just not a good one… thanks For any input you might have guys