94 gt no injector pulse

Can a bad stator cause no injector pulse? I'm at my wits end with this car. Changed the upper and lower intake (elderbrock performer clone) 70 mm throttle body and mas air. The car has not started on its own since the swap changed the whole injector harness and ecm still no injector pulse. I can pour a lil bit of gas in the vacuum line behind the throttle body and it will crank and run just fine. But when I kill it will not crank again unless I pour more fuel in the vacuum line. Fuel pressure at the rail is 58.