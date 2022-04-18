Engine 94 GT to Cobra conversion

O

opsman

New Member
Apr 17, 2022
2
0
1
63
Green Bay, WI
Hello, I recently started converting my 94 GT engine to a cobra. I upgraded to world heads, cam, cobra intake and 24lb injectors. Now I'm stuck at the MAF sensor. I'm told the GT and cobra uses the same sensor but the sensor needs to be modified to use with the 24lb injectors. Is this the case, and if so what is the modification or do I need to send it some where to be calibrated? I would really appreciate any help ending my confusion. Thank you
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
22,024
7,823
203
polk county florida
Well while the maf and sensor may be the same (not sure) the computer specific to the cobra is what is calibrated for 24lb injectors, unless you have a cobra computer you will need to put a maf in that is for 24s.
Someone will correct me if I'm wrong.
And they love to correct me :doh:
 
O

opsman

New Member
Apr 17, 2022
2
0
1
63
Green Bay, WI
Thanks for the reply. So does that mean I have to tune or recalibrate the stock MAF or do I need to purchase something like the Pro M
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Bone stock 94 GT upgrade questions
Replies
7
Views
501
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
B
Which Explorer lower do I need? EGR or no EGR?
Replies
19
Views
458
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
D
Progress Thread 93 lx fix'n it up
Replies
32
Views
972
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
L
5.0 to GT40 upgrade. Which MAF, plugs and coil? Using A9L and 19lb injectors
Replies
37
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
S
Engine 1989 5.0 running rough - MAF
Replies
27
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
Top Bottom