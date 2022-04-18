Hello, I recently started converting my 94 GT engine to a cobra. I upgraded to world heads, cam, cobra intake and 24lb injectors. Now I'm stuck at the MAF sensor. I'm told the GT and cobra uses the same sensor but the sensor needs to be modified to use with the 24lb injectors. Is this the case, and if so what is the modification or do I need to send it some where to be calibrated? I would really appreciate any help ending my confusion. Thank you