I think it could be real. I remember maybe 4 years ago on ebay a guy having one over in naples. He listed it as a pace car and I thought hah scam its just a auto GT. However after seeing in one mustang book a long time ago a picture of a Parade car having the GT front tribar rims with the pony in the centercap painted black and knowing they were all Auto I thought maybe that guy was not a scam. Think about it, all real parade cars have to be auto. Why would ford take a cobra and put an auto in it. It would just make more sense to outfit a GT that is already an Auto with the stickers. Which is what I believe they did. however proving this is not something a google search can show, believe me I saw this post and have been looking. Believe what you want but I do believe the parade cars were GT's I remember that pic in the book and it does make sense. If this is a real one or not that I dont know, only documentation can prove that.