Essn95

Essn95

Active Member
Jun 21, 2017
Here it is, I decided to start one official thread to keep everything together on my build. So to begin as of today I am a 15 year old attending high school and I was graciously gifted my 1995 Hardtop Convertible Cobra as my first car. My inspiration for this was my fathers 94 Cobra as I fell in love with that growing up. So we purchased the car around September 2017 here’s a pic after it came home and got a bath...
This is #475 of 499 of the limited production hardtop convertible cobras
7572FC9A-8F26-4304-9944-81B413D5EA55.jpeg
Upon purchase it had a few problems, U joints were shot, motor mount needed replacing on one side, ac blew through defroster, and it just didn’t run quite right, little hesitations but nothing major. Now rewind to April I had a 95 cobra which was technically my first car until we found this and had to get it. Here’s a picture of that one which now resides with @General karthief
28536CD7-7BAD-4B2A-B72B-4B06E07CFC26.jpeg
Essentially it was a mechanically sound car, FBO that just was beat up by it’s previous owner so what we did is swap over all the bolt ons to the hardtop reverting the vert to stock before sale. Parts we swapped included the following. It had headers but we left that for ease of installation
- BBK 70mm TB
-BBK CAI
- FRPP Aluminum Driveshaft
- BBK catted x pipe
- SLP LM2
-Hurst Shifter
At this time we also knocked out a brand new king cobra clutch and flywheel, did trans mount too. Here’s that process
AE06D967-E525-48E6-B771-741DD4BCA60A.jpeg F17C7C3A-CA66-438E-84F2-9703CEBBB334.jpeg
As of now that’s the last thing that we’ve done to it, only thing left we have to get done before I take it to school is tint, get those st seats in, lowering springs, motor mounts, and hook up the air tube back to the cats.
F136D350-FA2D-44DC-9076-45D59169D0E7.jpeg

Stick along as I pull together my dream high school build, will be slow as budget is tight, but it’ll be nice in the end. Thanks for reading
I’ll have sounds clips of all three cobra uploaded tonight on YouTube, I’ll link it when it’s done
YouTube: RM Productions
View: https://youtu.be/IFo5kUux4TA
 
BlakeusMaximus

BlakeusMaximus

Still got to try a little lube on my speedo head
Jul 12, 2017
Dang, my friends Dad in high school had a 95 hard top vert, just like that. Rare cars. I dig it. You don’t see those anywhere. When I first saw his car I thought it was chopped up and made into a vert. Back then I didn’t know those existed. This was in 1996-97 when I saw the car. I want to say his even came with a hardtop stand, if I’m not mistaken. Cool car.
 
Essn95

Essn95

Active Member
Jun 21, 2017
BlakeusMaximus said:
Dang, my friends Dad in high school had a 95 hard top vert, just like that. Rare cars. I dig it. You don’t see those anywhere. When I first saw his car I thought it was chopped up and made into a vert. Back then I didn’t know those existed. This was in 1996-97 when I saw the car. I want to say his even came with a hardtop stand, if I’m not mistaken. Cool car.
Sure did come with a hardtop stand, unfortunately the previous owner didn’t have that. I’m missing a couple of the accessories such as the stand and the vhs. I’m planning to build a hardtop stand myself for it
 
Essn95

Essn95

Active Member
Jun 21, 2017
Ordered up a dash cam that seems to yield good results, I’ll be hardwiring it into fuse #11 which is radio so it automatically,let has power when the car is on. Seems like an easy job I can tackle
26C6660B-9843-48BC-847A-1E8966E6A698.jpeg
 
Essn95

Essn95

Active Member
Jun 21, 2017
Just awaiting the dash cam now, should be in Wednesday
I’ll try and do my best to make a how to since I couldn’t find much on hardwiring into sn95
image.jpg
 
Essn95

Essn95

Active Member
Jun 21, 2017
Placed an order on an OEM SVT emblem for the rear trunklid. Its the last piece to make the car factory correct from the exterior
 
Essn95

Essn95

Active Member
Jun 21, 2017
Dash cam is successfully hardwired in, and barely any traces of wire left, here’s a brief overview of what I did
1. Mounted the dash cam behind my rear view mirror and tested video
2. Removed A pillar
3. Route wiring beneath the windshield trim on the vert, and ran it down the a pillar, using tape to secure it against the body
4. Tapped into the radio fuse using a add a fuse and connected the power line
5. Connected my ground under a bolt to the body
6. Test and double check everything works as it should. Camera should only come on when the ignition is turned to the on position and turn off shortly after the ignition is off.
7. Ziptie and tuck the remaining wire out of the way under the dash
8. Reinstall A pillar trim
9. Enjoy your clean install!

Note: In my case the add a fuse reduced clearance to the point where I can’t run the fuse box cover, not a huge deal I think





5E415DC6-083F-4FC9-8991-D217BDA6BD68.jpeg
BECE808A-7EB2-4690-8965-5B8AE95FF1B1.jpeg
98343A45-7858-46AB-974A-8437ECC8BCEF.jpeg
D050B50F-63AF-4C0D-ABC1-B4001BC44EF8.jpeg
EE07F04B-F05D-4374-B5BF-694682EF2588.jpeg
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
polk county florida
There are a couple places in the fuse box that will accept a female connector, then you could route the wire from behind the fuse box and hide the inline fuse back there and keep the cover, I did this when I added a gauge.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
polk county florida
This is the 89 gt fuse box, my cover fits just fine but the sn95 may be more shallow, you will notice the single wire, on the left, you should have a place where you can stick a male blade type wire connector in a place in your fuse box that has key power.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
I went out to my cobra and of course my seat will not adjust and made it very difficult to see the fuse box but near as I can tell that ad a fuse is your only option if you want to use the fuse box for power, you could unbolt the box to drop it down to get a better view but I could not see any place to add the wire like I have on the fox.
i had those two ad a fuses in mine for several years, they work just fine, just toss the cover in the glove box for reference and call it done.
 
